Okonjo-Iweala frustrated, may quit World Trade Organisation job — Officials
The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, may consider quitting her job at the organisation if no headway can be found on critical issues, trade officials at the organisation have suggested.
According to a report by Bloomberg, she began the year with a plan to score quick negotiating victories that she said would help reboot the dysfunctional Geneva-based trade body.
The officials, who pleaded anonymity, stated that barely seven months into her four-and-a-half term, Okonjo-Iweala had grasped the frustrating reality of the WTO’s historical inertia, and was even floating the idea of resigning.
According to them, she had repeatedly told ambassadors and staff that she could easily walk away from the job and reminded them that she had not bought any furniture for her temporary home in Geneva.
An early departure of the WTO’s top trade official would add yet another layer of chaos to an organisation suffering from an existential crisis that may lead governments to conclude the WTO was not a credible forum for addressing their shared challenges.
Last year, Okonjo-Iweala’s predecessor – Roberto Azevedo – cited the lack of progress at the WTO as his primary reason for resigning from the organisation a year before his tenure was scheduled to end.
Some Geneva trade officials told Bloomberg that they suspect Okonjo-Iweala wants to run in the 2023 presidential election in her native country of Nigeria.
She has however refuted claims of running for the presidency while she didn’t comment about her threats to resign.
She described such speculation as “utterly ridiculous and not true” in a statement to Bloomberg News.
“I just got here. I am enjoying what I’m doing,” she told Bloomberg News in a television interview. “It is a very exciting job and I am trying to have some successes here,” she was quoted as saying.
Okonjo-Iweala arrived with the qualifications of a political heavyweight. With her background as a former developmental economist, a high-ranking World Bank alumnus and the former director of vaccine alliance GAVI — she is among the most qualified people to lead the organization’s effort to address the Covid-19 vaccine crisis.
Governor Umahi counters IPOB, says no sit-at-home in Ebonyi on October 1
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has stated that there is no sit-at-home on October 1 in his state, as commanded by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
IPOB had declared a sit-at-home in the South-East region for residents of ‘Biafraland’ to boycott the Independence Day Anniversary of Nigeria.
However, Umahi disclosed that the exercise had damaged the economic life of the region, in a way that would take years to recover.
According to the governor, it has also led to many avoidable deaths and destructions.
Umahi, who spoke on Thursday in Abakaliki, described the killings as the declaration of war on the people of the region.
The governor, in a special Independence briefing, said, “Ebonyi people have been so much deprived in the past, turned to house boys and house girls because of this sit-at-home and we are in a hurry to catch up with others.
“So, we are not going to be sitting down at home. And so, anybody that says sit-at-home, Ebonyi people will not sit at home.”
Umahi called on the people of the region not to allow people outside the country to deceive them into sitting at home.
“I am calling on the entire South-East to understand this sit-at-home and those who are orchestrating this sit-at-home are our brothers outside this country who are paid per hour and so, they find it very comfortable for them to be at work and ask us to sit-at-home.
“They are working to be paid to have means of livelihood. If they truly mean it and they want to ask us to sit at home, all the South-East people outside this country should be sincere; any day they want us to sit at home, let them also sit at home and see whether they will not be repatriated because they will have nothing to maintain their livelihood. So, it is all about deceit.
“Those who are being killed here in confrontation with security agencies, they are our children, they are our sons and daughters belonging to some of us who are at home.
“So, I want us to disregard this sit-at-home. Nobody in all of the world is against peaceful agitations including agitations at home. We have agitations every day; husbands versus wives, children versus father, even house boys/house girls versus the mother of the house.
“So, there are always agitations. So, agitation is natural, its fundamental but there is nobody who carries gun and wants to kill another person in the name of anything is justifiable.
“So, this is my own opinion about the sit-at-home. All flags must be flying very high tomorrow, in fact, it should fly higher tomorrow and we believe in one, equitable fair Nigeria and we will fare better in united Nigeria where there is justice, equity and love.”
Bandits cannot kidnap me – Sheikh Gumi
Controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said bandits terrorising the country love those who show them respect and understanding.
Gumi said this while fielding questions from students during a lecture at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
The cleric who has been visiting the gunmen in the forest in an attempt to negotiate a peace deal with them says his interaction with them have been easy because he always “goes through the door.”
“I go through the door, not the window. If you go through the door, you will go in and come back safely,” he said.
Gumi said if the bandits were given a listening ear, their resolve would be softened and would become more amenable to abandoning their violent ways.
When asked why the bandits had not kidnapped him despite his numerous visits to their den, Gumi said, “When we meet them, we don’t speak, we give them the microphone to speak even for one hour. When we first approached them, we saw that they were holding their warrant, ready to fire. By the time we finish our meeting, they will hand in their weapons and we will be taking pictures.
“So this is the power of human interaction which is what we are here to study as social scientists. That is the approach.”
The preacher said he had been able to gain the bandits’ sympathy because he “treats them as human beings and respects them.”
“That is the respect I give them. I say come, come and sit with me. Come and sit down. I want to hear from you. With that respect, the Fulani man, you can get him.
“So don’t be surprised, if you are nice to him, if you are ready to listen to him, if you are trying to understand his problem, if you put your legs in his own shoes, he will listen to you, you will go to the forest and return safely insha Allahu,” Gumi assured.
We’ll hunt down unknown gunmen killing our people — IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to hunt down killers tagged ‘unknown gunmen’ who have been on a killing spree in the southeastern part of Nigeria.
It also called on people in the South-East to join hands with it to flush out killers from the region.
It stated that its sit-at-home directive on October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day, is intact but added that the operatives of its militia wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) will go after gunmen killing South-East residents, in the name of enforcing the exercise.
The pro-Biafra group also alleged that those behind the killing of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Malaifa for speaking against murderous Fulani militia, have begun to also kill in the South.
IPOB alleged that the killers, who also murdered Dr Chike Akunyili in Anambra State, have the backing of the Nigerian government, and are planning to go on rampage on Friday, October 1, when the country will be celebrating its 61 independence anniversary.
The Nnamdi Kanu-led group revealed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful on Thursday.
The statement partly read, “Following the sit-at-home order on October 1st, 2021, we the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to place every resident of Biafra on red alert over plots by the enemies to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens under the guise of enforcing the sit-at-home order.
“Our volunteers and security operatives should be on alert in every part of Biafra land. We realise that some hoodlums working for our enemies would want to capitalise on this order and attack people and turn around and blame it on IPOB.
“IPOB through its intelligence units has discovered that the Nigerian establishment working with the Fulani Oligarchy has activated their second phase of their plan to take over Indigenous peoples’ ancestral lands.
“Dr Mailafia who revealed this plan of the Fulani to start targeted killings of prominent Southerners has commenced in ernest (sic) with the gruesome murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili.
“They will commit these murders and hide under the name of unknown gunmen to attack more innocent and prominent people during the sit-at-home.
“We are raising this alarm so that Biafrans and residents of Biafraland will beware of this evil plot by these blood suckers. They want to go on killing spree in Biafraland and blame it on IPOB. Everybody will have to be cautious because the enemies are here with their agents of death.”
The separatist group reiterated that it was not involved in the assassination of the husband of the late Dora Akunyili, who was once the Minister of Information and Communications.
It also urged Southern Nigerians to be vigilant of the Fulani terrorists planning to invade the region as projected sometime ago by Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.
IPOB also blamed the nation’s security agents for being complicit in supporting the atrocities against the South, instead of probing the matter and protecting its people.
The statement further read, “Contrary to campaign of calumny sponsored by our enemies to demonise us, IPOB has no hand in the orgy of attacks in Biafra land. We have no pleasure in attacking or killing our people.
“The ultimate intention of the masterminds of this barbarity is to make Biafra land, especially South East as insecure and porous as the terrorists-infested Northern region.
“We, therefore, want to place our people on red alert over the plot by our enemies to destabilise our region. This has become necessary following the recent revelation by a South West Governor that a Northern governor is exporting bandits from the North to other parts of Nigeria.
“This season calls for more vigilance among our people. We must all synergise as a people to provide security for every resident of Biafra land. We won’t allow our enemies to create the atmosphere of fear and terror in our land.
“We are holding the Nigerian state and some politicians from the Northern part of the country and their fellow politicians in Biafran land using DSS (Department of State Services) and sacked SARS (now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad) officers accountable for the festering insecurity in our land (sic). They are responsible for the senseless killings going on in Biafraland particularly in Anambra and Imo states.
“It is on record that Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State warned everyone in Nigerian, especially the South about the evil plans of some elements from the North exporting Fulani terrorists and bandits to the South but it fell on deaf ears.
“Why have the DSS, Army, Police, NIA (National Intelligence Agency) and other security agents failed to investigate the revelation? They pretend as if nothing is happening because they are all involved in the evil plan to kill and slaughter Biafrans and Southerners at will in the name of gunmen.
“Whereas the Fulani bandits are wiping out Christian communites in the North as being currently witnessed in Southern Kaduna and Jos, the terrorists in security uniforms are carrying out genocide in Biafra land.
“We are calling on everybody in Biafraland to join hands and support IPOB and ESN to flush out these murderous killers ravaging our land, particularly Imo and Anambra states. Enough of this madness.”
