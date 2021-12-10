SPORTS
Okocha special guest as his two former clubs, Fenerbahce, Eintracht
Former Super Eagles Captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, was one of the Special guests at Thursday’s Europa League clash between his former clubs Fenerbahce and Eintracht Frankfurt.
The legendary Nigerian midfielder played for both teams and his presence at the game was rightfully acknowledged by both Fenerbahce and UEFA on their Twitter handles before the game played in Istanbul, Turkey. The match ended 1-1 which helped the German Bundesliga team top the Group D standing on 12 points. The Turkish Super Lig was third on six points.
In show of solidarity and honour, former Arsenal star and now Fenerbahce player, Mesut Ozil posed for photographs with the Nigerian 1994 AFCON and 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medal winners.
Okocha featured for both Fenerbahce and Frankfurt during his club career in Europe where he became a fans favourite.
He first joined Frankfurt in 1992, made 90 appearances scored 18 goals before departing in 1996.
After leaving Frankfurt he signed for Fenerbahce in 1996 and scored 30 goals in 62 games before his record transfer move to Paris Saint-Germain in 1998.
Stunning Lamborghinis owned by Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney and Man City icon Sergio Aguero for sale on AutoTrader
Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero’s amazing former Lamborghinis could be yours.
The supercars once owned by the Manchester United and Manchester City legends have been listed on popular car listing website AutoTrader and are available for a pretty penny.
The England legend’s 2007 black Gallardo Spyder is available for £69,950
Boasting a V10 engine, it can reach a top speed of 197mph, and does 0-62mph in just 4.2 seconds.
It has all the mod cons you’d expect Rooney to have, including electrically adjustable and heated seats, electrically folding door mirrors, dual-zone climate control, a central infotainment screen with a reversing camera and satellite navigation.
And with only 27,361 miles on the clock, it’s got plenty of life left in it.
Amusingly, the Three Lions all-time top scorer once lent it to ex-Red Devils team mate Carlos Tevez, who was laughed at when he arrived at the club in an Audi.
“Even the worst player came with a Ferrari. I was there with an Audi which the club had given me and they all laughed at me,” Tevez told ESPN.
“‘Take the Lamborghini,’ Rooney told me. I went to find it at his house and he let me keep it for 10 days.”
Car collectors can also find Aguero’s custom-wrapped 2014 black Aventador for sale at a whopping £189,950.
It can hit a top speed of 217mph and 0-60mph in 2.9 seconds.
Astonishingly, it has only driven 2,629 miles, which had Aguero questioning his purchase earlier this year.
“I don’t know why the f*** I bought a Lamborghini,” he told TV show Santo Sabado
“It must have done about 1,200km (745 miles) in six years – I’ve barely used it.
“I’ve been thinking for two years about what the f*** I bought that car for.
“Now the only thing it does is get cold from the rain; it has cobwebs and everything.”
The two-door, four-wheel drive motor has a variety of features like a front and rear parking system, a fancy transparent engine bonnet, anti-theft protection, automatic air conditioning with a solar sensor, and much more.
UK government announces new Covid measures football fans must now take to attend matches
Football fans will be forced to show a Covid vaccine passport to attend matches at stadiums with a capacity over 10,000, Boris Johnson has announced.
As such, every Premier League stadium and a significant number in the EFL will now require fans to show a Covid pass.
After a rise in Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant, the UK government are implementing ‘Plan B’, which will include being more strict on the wearing of masks.
The Prime Minister warned that the new strain is “growing much faster” than Delta and cases of Omicron could be doubling every two or three days as he strengthened England’s rules to attempt to slow the spread.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday night, under-fire Johnson informed supporters that they will need to provide proof that they have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, or show a negative lateral flow test, in order to attend stadiums.
He said: “We will also make the NHS Covid pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather, including unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people.
“As we set out in Plan B, we will give businesses a week’s notice, so this will come into force in a week’s time, helping to keep these events and venues open at full capacity while giving everyone who attends them confidence that those around them have done the responsible thing to minimise risk to others.”
Johnson described the measures as “proportionate and responsible”.
Kylian Mbappe breaks Lionel Messi’s Champions League record
Kylian Mbappe scored a quickfire double to setup a comfortable Champions League victory for Paris Saint-Germain and break a long-standing competition record previously held by Lionel Messi.
The Frenchman netted twice inside the opening seven minutes as Les Parisiens blew away Club Brugge in their concluding group stage match as attacking partner Messi also grabbed a brace.
Mbappe’s first of the night was his 30th goal in the competition, meaning that he eclipsed club teammate Messi’s record in the Champions League as being the youngest player to reach that landmark.
The striker is less than a fortnight away from his 23rd birthday, aged 22 years and 352 days – while Messi was 23 years and 131 days old when he reached the landmark in 2010.
After a week in which Mauricio Pochettino’s side were held to successive Ligue 1 draws by Nice and Lens respectively, Tuesday evening’s victory was a timely one at the Parc des Princes.
