Okey Wali regains freedom 2 weeks after kidnap

By Ibrahim Lateef
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Okey Wali, who was kidnapped on April 17, has been released by his abductors.

Wali was abducted by armed men at Obiri-Kwere junction of the East-West Road, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Chairman of the Port Harcourt branch of the NBA Viktor Benibo said Wali was released by his abductors in the early hours of Monday, May 1.

The police have yet to issue a statement on the matter. The Police spokesperson in the State, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a chat with The ICIR, said she cannot confirm the release yet but promised to issue statement on the matter later.

This is the second time Wali has been kidnapped, having been abducted in the Port Harcourt area in 2014.

He served as the NBA’s 26th President between 2012 and 2014.

