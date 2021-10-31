NEWS
Okei-Odumakin gives birth to twins at 55 — six months after husband’s death
Joe Okei-Odumakin, the widow of Yinka Odumakin, former national publicity secretary of Afenifere, has given birth to twins — a boy and a girl.
Odumakin died of COVID-19 complications on April 2 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).
In a statement issued on Sunday, Okei-Odumakin, who gave birth at a hospital in the United States on Wednesday, October 27, said her late husband had expressed a “strong desire” to have another child 18 years after their second child was born.
“The “miracle” birth fulfilled the wishes of the late Odumakin towards the end of his sojourn on earth to have another baby to be named after him,” she said.
“The couple got married in 1997, had their first baby girl in 2000 and the second, a boy, in 2003. While the girl was named after Joe, the boy was named Abraham after the late Afenifere leader, Pa Abraham Adesanya.
“After he survived a three-day coma in 2020 and a few months before he succumbed to the illness that eventually but unexpectedly claimed his life, YO, as he is fondly called, developed a strong desire for him and his wife to have another baby.
“Thank God Joe did not dither or procrastinate as she took in just about the time YO took ill and never recovered.
“It was good news that Joe conceived, but YO never got to hear the news of his wishes coming to pass as he did not make it out of the ventilator.
“He had, however, prophetically left words concerning what the baby or babies should be called if his wishes materialized.
“YO was so accurate in his predictions that they could be twins (and their sex) that he gave the names of the babies and told his wife how he would raise them.
“While many may interpret this to mean that YO had a premonition about his death, it was only a strong desire expressed by him to have babies that he would dot over and who would possibly step into his “aluta” shoes.
“It’s a dream come true!”
We are taking back Nigeria from APC – PDP chairman, Ayu
Iyorchia Ayu, the newly elected National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the party is ready to take back power from the All Progressives congress, APC.
Ayu said this after he emerged as the Party’s new chairman in the early hours of Sunday at the national convention in Abuja.
Ayu giving quit notice to the APC said: “The PDP is back. We are determined. The other one is a contraption.
“PDP did it before, we will do it again. This is a quit notice to the other party. We are taking back the country. We will develop the country.”
The PDP chairman promised to unite Nigeria and move the country ahead.
“In two weeks time, you will see the power that will come back in PDP in every state. A small group of people decided to divide Nigeria. We will unite the country and move ahead to develop this country,” Ayu said.
Again, FG extends NIN-SIM deadline till December
The Federal Government has again extended the deadline for the linkage of National Identity Numbers (NIN) with the Subscribers Identity Module (SIM) card. It urged Nigerians and legal residents to complete the process of the linkage “before the end of the year 2021.”
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ibrahim Pantami conveyed the approval of the Federal Government to extend the deadline for the National Identity Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification.
The extension was contained in a statement signed on behalf of the Minister by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde and the Head of Corporate Communications of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr. Kayode Adegoke.
“The decision to extend the deadline was made further to appeals by the Mobile Network Operators and other industry stakeholders, soliciting for a further extension to ensure better compliance with government’s directive and to avoid widening the digital divide”, the government said.
It explained that the extension would also provide the enabling environment for the registration of Nigerians in remote areas, diaspora, schools, hospitals, worship centres, as well as foreigners, diplomatic missions, those in other areas that were hitherto unreachable, and increase enrolments in countries with a significant number of Nigerians.
The statement further read:”The review of the progress of the exercise indicated that over 66 million unique National Identity Numbers (NIN), have been issued- an indication of progress achieved in the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage. “However, a significant part of the populace is yet to be registered into the National Identity Database (NIDB), which may be due to some challenges which the Federal Government has looked into and has made efforts to alleviate, hence the need to extend the deadline.
“As of October 30, 2021, there were over 9,500 enrolment systems and over 8,000 NIN enrolment centres within and outside the country- this has significantly eased the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM. The NIN-SIM verification process is supporting the Government’s drive to develop Nigeria’s digital economy, strengthen our ability to protect our cyberspace and support the security agencies.
“The administration of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has graciously approved the extension to accommodate the yearnings of the populace and make it easier for its citizens within and outside the country, and legal residents to obtain the NIN and link it with their SIM. The Federal Government will ensure that all innocent, law abiding citizens and residents will not lose access to their phone lines as long as they obtain and link their NIN. Government will also continue to provide an enabling environment for investors in the telecommunications sector.
“The unique 66 million NIN enrolments, with an average of 3 to 4 SIMs linked to the NIN, is a testament to the commitment and dedication of the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), to ensure the success of the project. With the creation of additional NIN enrolment centres within and outside the country, and many more coming up, the remaining citizens and legal residents living in the country and the diaspora should be able to obtain their NINs and link them with their SIMs before the end of the year.
“Consequently, the Honourable Minister enjoins Nigerians and legal residents to make use of the opportunity of the extension to enrol for their NINs and link with their SIMs. On behalf of the FGN, the Honourable Minister, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, and the Director-General/CEO of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu A. Aziz, urge citizens and legal residents to take advantage of the window to complete the process of enrolment and verification before the end of the year 2021.”
Anambra election: Almost all candidates are my friends, they have come to see me – Mbaka
The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, has opened up on his alleged endorsement of a candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.
Mbaka said he never endorsed any candidate for the governorship election in the State, stating almost all the candidates are his friends.
The clergyman said God has not shown him who would become the next governor of Anambra State; hence he can’t endorse any candidate.
He disclosed this while addressing his followers at Adoration Ground in Enugu State and was posted on Mbaka’s Facebook page.
According to Mbaka: “Ndi-Anambra should know that Father Mbaka has not endorsed any candidate. Almost all the candidates vying for the gubernatorial position have come here to see me.
“My job is to bless and pray for the will of God in their lives. God has not told me that anybody is going to be governor in Anambra State.
“Like Umeoji who could not continue in APGA; he is my friend, Soludo is my friend, Val of PDP is equally my friend.
“Godwin Maduka who came here, did wonderfully well in his village. Go there and see what he did, it’s astonishing. Umuchuckwu is like Indonesia. The tallest hospital around this area is there.
“He did very well; he deserve praises and should be celebrated but I never said I endorsed him.
“Ifeanyi Ubah is also my friend, anybody God says should be their governor; let the person be. People are free to come to Adoration centre to be blessed, it’s a pilgrimage centre.”
