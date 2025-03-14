OJ Simpson’s estate has turned down Kim Kardashian’s $15,000 offer to purchase her late father Robert Kardashian’s inscribed Bible.

According to People, the SKIMS founder reached out to Malcolm LaVergne, the manager in charge of selling Simpson’s belongings to pay off his debts, to buy the heirloom before it was auctioned off.

“The amount is why I had no choice, because why would I spend $15,000 of estate money — why would I spend $15,000 in attorney’s fees — to sell it to Kim for $15,000?” LaVergne told the outlet.

“That’s a zero-sum game. That’s a bad business model. If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would’ve been in court getting this approved outside of the auction,” he continued.

LaVergne explained that Kim, 44, could bid on the Bible online, which currently has an offer for $9,800.

“She may even get it cheaper than the 15 grand, so who knows,” he said.

Reps for the “Kardashians” star weren’t immediately available to Page Six for comment.

The Bible carries a handwritten letter Robert wrote for Simpson on June 18, 1994, the day after he was arrested and accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her close friend, Ronald Goldman.

“O.J., this book will help,” the note reads. “God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book everyday.

“God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you.”

However, the lawyer’s loyalty divided his family as his ex-wife, Kris Jenner, and their kids Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian grew up close to Simpson and Brown Simpson.

“Right before the trial started, Robert sat down and wrote us a handwritten letter and just said, ‘Look, I know you don’t agree with what is going down here, but this is what I have to do for my friend,’” Jenner said during an appearance on Dr. Phil in 2009.

Robert Sr. passed away from esophageal cancer in September 2003 when he was 59.

As for Simpson, he died from prostate cancer in April 2024. He was 76.