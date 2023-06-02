Friday, June 2, 2023

Oil prices rise as Congress approves US debt ceiling bill

Business
Updated:
Online Editor
By Online Editor
- Advertisement -spot_img
Oil prices rise as Congress approves US debt ceiling bill
- Advertisement -spot_img

Oil prices rose on Friday amid bullish sentiment following the passage of a U.S. debt ceiling bill in Washington, while markets weighed the likelihood of price-supportive OPEC+ production cuts over the weekend.

Brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.46% to $74.62 a barrel by 0302 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 30 cents, or 0.43%, to $70.40, following two consecutive days of losses.

Markets were reassured by Congress’ passage of a bill suspending the U.S. government’s $31.4 billion debt ceiling, as well as by earlier signals of a potential pause in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The bill was approved by the Senate on Thursday night U.S. time, staving off a calamitous sovereign default that would have rocked global financial markets.

Market sentiment was also buoyed by Thursday’s U.S. crude stock data from the Energy Information Administration, which indicated that crude imports had jumped last week.

Investor attention is now fixed on the June 4 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, collectively called OPEC+.

Ministers from key oil producing countries will decide whether to further trim output to support government revenues.

Further reductions in OPEC+ output following their surprise cut of 1.16 million barrels per day in April would be bullish for crude prices.

 

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
Online Editor
Online Editor

Latest news

- Advertisement -

Related news

- Advertisement -spot_img

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network