Oil fell by more than $3 a barrel Friday, on track for a second straight losing week. The market was pressured by concern about weakening demand in China and further increases to interest rates.

Brent crude was down $3.56, or nearly 4%, at $86.16 a barrel, after touching its lowest since Sept. 28 at $85.80. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down $3.67, or 4.5%, at $77.97.