Ohanaeze appoints ex-governor to lead top delegation to Nnamdi Kanu’s trial
The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has appointed a former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, to lead the Ohanaeze’s delegation to the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in Abuja on Monday.
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide President General, Prof George Obiozor, made the appointment.
Also on the delegation are; the National Legal Adviser, Barrister Joseph Ojobu and Chief Goddy Uwazurike.
Ohanaeze said the duo would be the lawyers representing the group on a watching brief.
The court is expected to sit on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Abuja.
Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to Kanu, urged Nigerians to remember him (Kanu) in prayer as the IPOB leader appears in court on Monday.
The lawyer had noted that nothing would change the day of trial, as earlier scheduled.
There had been speculations that Kanu’s case might not come up on the said date courtesy of the annual vacation for Nigerian judges.
The judges’ vacation is expected to start on July 26 and would end on September 17, 2021.
However, in a statement on Friday, Kanu’s lawyer, Barrister Ejiofor had revealed that the case would be called up for hearing as scheduled.
He wrote; “We have just received a confirmation from Federal High Court Abuja that the hearing on our Client’s case above referred will still go on as earlier scheduled on Monday next week being the 26th day of July 2021.”
The lawyer also urged Kanu’s supporters to offer prayers to God for him and for the legal team.
“Remember Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the entire Legal team in your prayers. Thank you all and remain blessed,” he wrote.
Again, FG extends NIN-SIM verification deadline to October 31
The deadline for linking the national identity numbers to SIM cards in Nigeria has been shifted again.
The deadline, which was to come into effect on Sunday, has now been extended by three months.
The Director, Public Affairs Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde; and the Head, Corporate Communications, Nigeria Identity Management Commission, Kayode Adegoke, made this known in a joint statement on Monday, titled ‘FG Extends NIN-SIM verification deadline to 31st October, 2021′.
Before now, FG had approved the extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to July 26, 2021.
The statement noted that the registration focus is now expected to shift to remote and hard-to-reach areas, schools and health centres.
The Director, Public Affairs Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde; and the Head, Corporate Communications, Nigeria Identity Management Commission, Kayode Adegoke, disclosed this in a joint statement on Monday titled ‘FG approves July 26 as NIN-SIM verification deadline as enrolment systems increase to 5,410 .’
The statement read, “The Federal Government has approved the extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to October 31, 2021.
“The decision to extend the deadline was made following a request by stakeholders to accommodate registration in hard-to-reach remote areas, foreigners and diplomatic missions, diaspora and address low enrolments in schools and hospitals, as evidenced by enrolment statistics.
“It also followed a review of the progress of the exercise which indicated significant progress hence the need to consolidate the gains of the enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process across the country.
“As of July 24th, 2021, there are over 5,500 enrolment systems within and outside the country and this would significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM. The administration of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the extension as part of efforts to make it easier for its citizens within and outside the country, and legal residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension.
“The NIN-SIM linkage also makes it easier for the security agencies to carry out their statutory duties and the relevant parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy are supporting them as required.
“There are now a total of 59.8 million unique NIN enrolments, with an average of three to four SIMs per NIN. With the great number of enrolment centres within and outside the country, and many more coming up, every citizen, legal resident, and Nigerian citizens living in the diaspora should be able to obtain their NINs.”
The statement quoted the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, as commending the Kano State Government and other States that have made NINs a key requirement for school enrolments and access to other important services.
It added, “The Federal Government is also excited at the news that the use of NIN in the process of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board exam significantly reduced the challenge of exam malpractice.
“The Minister, on behalf of the Federal Government, appreciates Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise.
Lagos LG Elections: MC Oluomo’s thugs hijack ballot boxes in Oshodi (VIDEO)
Political thugs loyal to the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo hijacked ballot boxes in the Sogunle area of Oshodi during Saturday’s local government elections in Lagos State.
The thugs, who moved around in two Toyota buses hijacked ballot boxes at various polling centres in the area.
The thugs who were fully armed chased away voters before hijacking the boxes.
In one of the attacks at Diran Alake street, the PDP councillorship aspirant for Ewu ward narrowly escaped death.
His brother popular know as Double O was, however, beaten to stupor and taken to an unknown destination.
As at press time, his whereabouts is still unknown.
The incident, which occurred around 1p.m also left many wounded.
The thugs were led by Samson Agbetoye, a.k.a. Golden. Golden is a known thug and loyalist of MC Oluomo.
To show that the attacks have the blessings of MC Oluomo, the NURTW boss drove past the area a few minutes after the incident.
WATCH VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT BELOW:
Tension in Lagos, Ogun as council polls hold
There is palpable fear in Lagos and Ogun states on Saturday, as residents have remained indoors due to possible security breaches during Saturday’s Local Council polls in both states.
This is despite the assurance by the Nigeria Police Force which said it had deployed human and material resources to provide adequate security before, during and after the council elections.
The force also warned that it would not tolerate violence and thuggery among politicians and their supporters.
In Lagos, the exercise, which would be conducted by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission to elect chairmen and councillors, is expected to be held across the 20 local government areas and 35 local council development areas of the state.
The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, in a statement, said the command had put measures in place to enforce the restriction of movement across the state between 6am and 3pm, adding that only those on election duty and essential services on the election day would be exempted.
He was quoted as saying, “We assure the good people of Lagos State, LASIEC officials, candidates, accredited election observers and other actors in the election of adequate security before, during and after the elections.”
Similarly, the Ogun State Police Command said it would deploy special weapons and tactics, anti-kidnapping and anti-cultism and police mobile force teams for the local government election in the state.
The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission had announced that movement would be restricted between 8am and 2pm on Saturday while the election lasts.
The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, in a statement on Thursday, said the command was working with other security agencies and would not give room for electoral malpractices or violence.
Both parties have expressed their readiness to participate in the Lagos State council election.
The state chapter of the APC urged residents to see the election as an opportunity to exercise their civic right to vote.
