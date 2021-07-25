Ohanaeze appoints ex-governor to lead top delegation to Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has appointed a former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, to lead the Ohanaeze’s delegation to the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in Abuja on Monday.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide President General, Prof George Obiozor, made the appointment.

Also on the delegation are; the National Legal Adviser, Barrister Joseph Ojobu and Chief Goddy Uwazurike.

Ohanaeze said the duo would be the lawyers representing the group on a watching brief.

The court is expected to sit on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Abuja.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to Kanu, urged Nigerians to remember him (Kanu) in prayer as the IPOB leader appears in court on Monday.

The lawyer had noted that nothing would change the day of trial, as earlier scheduled.

There had been speculations that Kanu’s case might not come up on the said date courtesy of the annual vacation for Nigerian judges.

The judges’ vacation is expected to start on July 26 and would end on September 17, 2021.

However, in a statement on Friday, Kanu’s lawyer, Barrister Ejiofor had revealed that the case would be called up for hearing as scheduled.

He wrote; “We have just received a confirmation from Federal High Court Abuja that the hearing on our Client’s case above referred will still go on as earlier scheduled on Monday next week being the 26th day of July 2021.”

The lawyer also urged Kanu’s supporters to offer prayers to God for him and for the legal team.

“Remember Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the entire Legal team in your prayers. Thank you all and remain blessed,” he wrote.