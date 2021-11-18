POLITICS
Ogun Speaker, lawmakers visit ex-Gov Segun Osoba after surgery in UK
Ogun State House of Assembly Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo visited former Governor Segun Osoba on Thursday.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain is recuperating in the United Kingdom after a knee surgery.
Adeyemi Ademuyiwa (Abeokuta South 2), Musefiu Lamidi (Ado-Odo-Ota 2) and Yusuf Adejojo (Abeokuta South 1) were other lawmakers on the delegation.
In his remarks, the Speaker thanked God that the politician is doing well.
Oluomo expressed optimism that Baba Osoba, as fondly called, would return to Nigeria soon.
Unlike ex-Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu, who underwent surgery and hosted scores of well-wishers, Osoba has received only a few.
breaking
Police cordon off APC national secretariat over protest rumour
Armed policemen were drafted to the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.
This followed rumour of a planned protest by some aggrieved party members.
Six patrol vehicles of police personnel from the Wuse Division of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command were stationed at strategic places on and around Blantyre Street leading to the party secretariat.
It was gathered that the party’s leadership invited the armed policemen to the secretariat, following a security report that some “disgruntled party members were planning to protest at the secretariat”.
Around 11:30 a.m, security was tightened near the secretariat: all roads leading to the area were cordoned off while armed policemen searched humans and vehicles going and leaving the party’s secretariat.
Patrol vehicles were strategically positioned at Valencia Hotel and Barcelona Hotel ends of Balantrye Street; another van was postponed directly behind the secretariat on Ibrahim Babangida Way to prevent the protesters from accessing the secretariat.
By 1.39 p.m, personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) Special Force, on a patrol van and power bikes, were seen patrolling along Blantyre Street to provide additional security backups. Some women party members from Bauchi State, who followed their leader to the party’s headquarters in the morning, were kept outside till 3 p.m.
A security operative attached to the party confidentially told our correspondent: “We had security report that some people have plans to come and protest here. The national leadership ordered the deployment of police and other security agencies to forestall any breakdown of law and order.
“This is the second time we are seeing this kind of deployment at the secretariat. It showed that some party members are aggrieved, but there is a limit to what they can do to continue to stop the protesters.”
POLITICS
Don’t assent to electoral act with direct primary, Ortom urges Buhari
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to return the harmonised version of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to the National Assembly to give room for a review that will allow political parties to choose options for the election of candidates.
He made the appeal on Tuesday in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists.
The revised Electoral Act, which was passed last Wednesday, approved direct primaries as the sole method to produce candidates for all elective positions.
He said the decision of the National Assembly was not in the best interest of the country.
The governor said apart from the lack of capacity to monitor the exercise that would involve all card-carrying members of the party, political parties also lacked the resources to handle direct primaries.
Asked whether his suggestion would not jeopardise other useful ideas in the revised law, he said: “It can be done within one week if that’s the popular opinion of Nigerians. The law should allow political parties to decide on direct or indirect primaries.”
When told that the action was taken to checkmate the overbearing influence of governors, Ortom said direct primary would actually enable them to achieve their wish.
“If any governor wants to manipulate the system, direct primary will be easier for him,” he added.
On his relationship with President Buhari, he said: “I relate with my president. I respect him and pray for him. But a lot of people have tried to distance me from my president.”
On why he backed Dr Iyorchia Ayu instead of David Mark for the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the governor said: “It was David Mark that said it should be Ayu. It is still the same thing. Ayu and Mark are very good brothers. The same thing Nigerians want through David Mark can be done through Iyorchia Ayu.”
Ortom said with the coming of Ayu, the PDP governors had resolved to rescue Nigeria and take the country back from the APC.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Benue State on Tuesday expressed optimism that some governors who defected to APC would soon return to PDP.
Benson Abounu said things are changing in a positive direction for PDP, adding that Nigerians are yearning for a change which in his estimation was already becoming reality with the emergence of Dr. Ayu as the party’s national chairman.
POLITICS
APC announces activities, timetable for 2022 Ekiti, Osun governorship elections
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the schedule of activities and timetable for the Ekiti and Osun Governorship Elections.
John Akpan Udodehe, National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) issued a statement on Tuesday.
The scribe said the announcement is in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and INEC guidelines.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed June 18, 2022 and July 16, 2022 for the polls in Ekiti and Osun respectively.
For Ekiti, Notice of Election to the State Chapter was on Monday November 15; Sale of Forms (National Secretariat) on Tuesday November 16.
Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (National Secretariat) is Tuesday January 11; Screening of Aspirants on Thursday January 13.
Publication of claims and objections: Monday January 17; Screening Appeals on Wednesday January 19.
Primary Election: Saturday January 22, while Election Appeal will be held on Wednesday January 26.
For Osun, Notice of Election to the State Chapter on Wednesday November 17; Sale of Forms (National Secretariat): Thursday November 18.
Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (National Secretariat) on Friday February 18; Screening of Aspirants on Tuesday February 22.
Publication of claims and objections: Friday February 25; Screening Appeals on Monday February 28.
Primary Election: Saturday March 5, while Election Appeal will be held on Thursday March 10.
APC fixed the cost of forms at N22.5 million – nomination form costs N20million; expression of interest form costs N2.5million.
However, female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees.
