The election tribunal will today, Saturday determine the fate of the governors of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and his Sokoto State counterpart, Ahmed Aliyu, concerning the petitions challenging their elections.

In Ogun, the state Election Petition Tribunal fixed today for judgment in the petition filed by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, challenging Abiodun’s re-election after the March 18 governorship poll.

It was gathered that the tribunal communicated the date to the parties on Thursday.

The Ogun Tribunal Secretary, Obioma Ezenta, confirmed the ruling date while speaking with newsmen while the media aide to the PDP governorship candidate, Afolabi Orekoya, also said that the party had been duly notified.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Hamidu Kunaza, had reserved the judgment shortly after the two parties adopted their written addresses on September 4, 2023.

Adebutu and PDP are challenging the return of Abiodun as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the March 18 governorship election.

Also, the Sokoto Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is set to deliver judgment on the suit challenging the election of Aliyu today.

The tribunal had in August reserved judgment in the petition against the governor and his Deputy, Idris Gobir, filed by Sa’idu Umar of the PDP.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Haruna Mshelia, reserved judgment after the parties adopted their final written addresses, adding that a date would be communicated to the parties in September.

Umar is challenging the election of Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress and Gobir over alleged non-qualification and electoral fraud during the March 18 governorship election.

Meanwhile, the police in Sokoto State have banned any form of procession before and after the governorship election tribunal judgment in the state scheduled to be delivered today.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ali Kaigama, announced the ban in a statement issued in Sokoto on Friday by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Ahmad Rufai.

It has come to our attention that there may be intentions to hold processions or celebrations in relation to the judgment.

“I am making it unequivocally clear that any form of procession or gathering that violates the law or disrupts the peace will not be tolerated,” Kaigama warned.