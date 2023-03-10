Ogun PDP governorship Candidate begs rival for support on live radio

There was drama when People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, made a phone call into a live radio programme featuring Segun Showunmi, who sought but lost the party’s ticket.

Showunmi and Adebutu had emerged governorship candidates at parallel primaries but Adebutu’s candidacy was validated by the PDP national leadership.

Miffed by the development, Showunmi went to court to seek the dissolution of the PDP State Working Committee in Ogun for allegedly being biased and claiming it obtained the PDP gubernatorial form for Adebutu.

Showunmi had insisted that his case, which was before the Supreme Court would lead to the nullification of the primary election that produced Adebutu, expressing confidence that he would be declared the authentic governorship candidate of the party in Ogun.

The ex-aide of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, however, agreed to work with Adebutu while featuring on a radio programme in Abeokuta, on Friday.

Adebutu clarified that he had made series of attempts to visit Showunmi or speak with him, but he was always not available in Nigeria.

The two PDP leaders buried their hatchets when Adebutu begged Showunmi to let go of his grievances and join him in the mission to win Ogun State for the PDP.

Adebutu said: “After he (Showunmi) visited me, I’ve been calling him many times. I called his lawyer too. He is always not in Nigeria. The last time I called, he said he was in Brazil, promising to call me when he returned from the swearing in ceremony of the Brazilian president. Like two weeks ago. I still called his lawyer to help me beg him. There’s no gain in all these brawls. We should not be creating fears in the minds of the masses that the PDP is in disarray. I am begging you, let’s work together to give the PDP brighter chances in the election.

“Please beg him (talking to the presenters), let him allow for a round table for us to reach an agreement.

“Please I beg you my brother, let us work together for the development of our nation and our people.”

Responding, Showunmi said: “The good people of Ogun State, if he has phoned and he has spoken the way he has spoken, I have no alternative than to stand by the PDP, work very hard for the PDP and put all energies into the it and see how far we go.

“I want to tell Hon. Ladi Adebutu that we are brothers; before you called me, 75% of my heart is already in sympathy with you because I know what you have contributed into the party. There is no perfect human being. I am not perfect too.

“I give you my words publicly in the presence of all the good people of Ogun State, I will support you all through. It will be PDP from top to bottom.

“All members of the Segun Showunmi political family, you have heard me loud and clear. We are doing PDP. Myself and Hon. Ladi Adebutu have resolved whatever is causing issues between us. I’ve been friend with him for years. I will support him and I am withdrawing the case I have at the Supreme Court immediately.”

Adebutu alongside the State Chairman of PDP, Sikirullahi Ogundele, and other party leaders on Friday evening visited Showunmi’s residence in Abeokuta and finally cemented the peace accord amid wild jubilation by the supporters.