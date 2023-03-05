Ogun governor distances self from ‘Vote Abiodun, get N20,000’ promo

The Ogun State Government has distanced Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration from the ‘N20,000 Dapo Abiodun Campaign Funds’ promo being circulated on social media platforms.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, in a statement on Saturday, denied the involvement of the state government in the promo.

He also declared that the campaign was an attempt not only to swindle unsuspecting members of the public, but to discredit the governor ahead of the next Saturday’s poll.

He said the promo was the handiwork of Abiodun’s adversaries who realised they could not defeat him at the poll.

The statement also noted that Abiodun will ‘never directly or indirectly be involved in vote buying or wooing the electorate with any material inducement to get their votes’.

“Governor Abiodun, rather than procuring people’s votes, had embarked on political campaigns to showcase his scorecard, commissioned landmark projects and canvassed for votes for all the All Progressives Congress candidates as well as for his reelection,” part of the statement read.