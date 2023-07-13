The Ogun State Government, on Wednesday, confirmed that its website was hacked.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Ogun State Government website – www.ogunstate.gov.ng – was hacked.

The hackers identified themselves as Aliester Crowley under ‘Anon Ghost’ and claimed to be operating from the Maldives.

As of 12.50 pm on Wednesday, SaharaReporters observed that the hacker’s information was still on the site but on Thursday morning, the site could not be reached.

“We are Anon Ghost, we are legion, we do not forgive, we do not forget, expect us,” the information put on the page by the hackers read.

It also read, “Hacked by Aliester Crowley. Update your security! Greetings from the Maldives. Find me on YouTube.”

However, the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, who earlier said he was not aware of the situation, later confirmed the incident in a statement.

Talabi said critical data and applications on the site are secure.

“The State ICT team is working round the clock to access and restore all the critical services,” he said.