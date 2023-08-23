Ogun doctors plan Sept 1 strike over unpaid allowance

Following an alleged failure by the government to pay hazard allowance, 450 doctors in state-owned health facilities across Ogun State are planning an indefinite strike and suspension of services beginning September 1.

The doctors comprised mainly those working at the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching University Hospital and different general hospitals and primary health centres across the state, as well as those working with the Ministry of Health and Health Management Board.

In total, 450 medical doctors work in different state-owned health facilities in the state.

It was gathered that the Nigerian Medical Association, in their Annual General Meeting, held on August 10, 2023, issued a twenty-one-day ultimatum to the Ogun State Government to pay hazard allowance with arrears, dating back to January 2023, to all doctors working in government-owned hospitals.

The NMA, in a letter dated August 11, 2023, and sighted by our correspondent, said the AGM, which is the highest decision-making body of the medical association, has agreed to embark on industrial action if the governor does not meet up with the new 21-day ultimatum, which will elapse on August 31.

In the letter, which was addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun and signed by the NMA chairman and secretary, respectively, it was noted that if the government did not pay the hazard allowance with the arrears in full from January 2023, there would be industrial acrimony in the state health sector.

Confirming the proposed strike, the NMA chairman in the state, Dr Kunle Ashimi, said the doctors at state-owned health facilities would embark on an indefinite strike if the government failed to meet up with promises made during the electioneering period.

He said, “There is this hazard allowance we have been clamouring for. The doctors at federal institutions are already collecting it, but the state institutions have not.

“We’ve had several meetings with the government as regards that. On March 5, during the electioneering campaign, Governor Dapo Abiodun promised to pay all the health workers in Ogun State, but it was an audio promise. We have had several engagements with them, but nothing has been done.

“It was because of the pressure mounted on them to fulfil the promises that they came up with the idea of giving palliatives to doctors. They now listed hazard allowance under it, but the doctor disagreed that there is a difference between hazard allowance and palliative.

“We expected that the government would make a move, and when we did not see anything, during our last AGM, it was agreed that we should give them another 21-day ultimatum, that if they did not pay or doctors were short-paid, there would be a statewide strike of all the doctors working with state hospitals and facilities across the state. All doctors in general hospitals, primary health care centres, and teaching hospitals would also be involved.”