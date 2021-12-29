NEWS
Ogun begins demolition of shanties along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Ogun State Government has begun demolition of shanties erected on setbacks along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The government said the shanties were erected illegally and constituting environmental nuisances along that corridor.
Flagging off the demolition exercise at the Kara, OPIC axis in Isheri in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, Farook Akintunde, said the state government embarked on the demolition after several warnings and notices served to the owners of the shanties who were mostly traders to vacate all the road setbacks and move to formally recognised markets.
“The state government will not fold its arms and watch these shanties deface the aesthetic beauty of the state which is the gateway to many states of the federation.
“These structures are not only an eyesore, they harbour criminals who disguise as traders during daytime but perpetuate their nefarious activities in the night.
“Aside from these, the genuine traders among them sell in a filthy environment which breeds rodents and vectors which have adverse health implications on those that patronise them especially unsuspecting commuters who desire quick-fix meals,” Akintunde said.
UTME: Underage candidates not required to produce vaccination card -JAMB
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, has clarified that candidates and visitors below the age of 18 years are not required to present COVID-19 vaccination cards before being granted access into JAMB examination halls and facilities.
A statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the head of JAMB’s media and protocol unit, Fabian Benjamin, said those mandated to provide vaccination cards are persons covered under the NCDC Vaccination policy.
Benjamin said the clarification became necessary because it “discovered that many underage candidates were making frantic efforts to get vaccinated with some even falsifying their age to be vaccinated just to access services at the Board’s facilities.”
The statement reads in part; “All candidates, clients, and other members of the public below the age of 18 years are not required to produce any vaccination card before being allowed access to our facilities. This category of persons is not covered by the NCDC vaccination policy.”
The examination body, however, said it would require evidence of being underage to allow any underage individual access to its facilities.
“It is to be noted that the policy, as announced by the Board, is in tandem with the NCDC policy of no vaccination, no access to public places as well as ensuring that only persons eligible for vaccination are vaccinated and issued the card.
NBA condemns Buhari’s response to Electoral Act Bill
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari decision to decline assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021.
In a statement signed by President, NBA, Olumide Akpata, noted that in withholding assent to the Bill, the President merely exercised a prerogative constitutionally available to him within the broader context of the rule of law, which the NBA stands for. “Nevertheless, we are not convinced that, in the circumstance, the President demonstrated good faith in the exercise of his veto powers. Two interrelated factors account for our stand.
According to him, considering the significance of the Bill, one would have expected the Executive Arm of Government to be more directly involved in the legislative process while the Bill passed through the various legislative stages at both houses of the National Assembly. The decision to sit back and watch the National Assembly pass the Bill with the supposedly unworkable direct primaries provision did not do justice to the President’s mandate.
“We cannot find any justification for the President to have waited until the final moment before communicating his refusal to assent to the Bill. We note that the Constitution donates a 30-day period to the President within which to assent or withhold assent to a bill. However, the fact that time is of the essence should have dictated that the president treats the Bill with a reasonable measure of urgency especially in the case where the President ultimately withheld his assent.
“Waiting until after expiration of the 30 days, and even taking advantage of an additional day under the Interpretation Act while the entire nation, waited with bated breath, only to communicate a veto, is not consistent with the conduct of a partner in the quest for the needed reform of the country’s electoral process, which should ordinarily be a cardinal point of the President’s agenda, and more fittingly, legacy,” he said.
Akpata explained that the president’s action seem to contradict his personal experiences with the inadequacies of the electoral process and having repeatedly pledged to strengthen the electoral process, not just in Nigeria, but also across the West African sub-region.
“In the circumstance, the credibility of the ninth National Assembly is on the line, and the ball is now firmly in their proverbial court to rise to the occasion, and either take the historic decision to override the President’s veto or immediately take the necessary legislative steps to effect any necessary changes and return the Bill to the President for reconsideration.
“Otherwise, the National Assembly risks lending credence to the rumours in some corners that the provisions relating to direct primaries were inserted into the Bill to provide a leeway for the eventual rejection of the Bill. With less than 14 months before the next general elections, the NBA calls on the National Assembly to act right and timeously before it is too late,” he said.
Dog eats drunk herbalist’s private parts in Calabar
The yuletide season turned tragic for a 60-year-old herbalist in Calabar, named Ani Ikoneto, who had his private parts bitten off and eaten by his dog.
The man, who lives at 12, Jebbs Street in Calabar South, according to neighbours, went on a drinking spree on Christmas Eve and returned home drunk.
“When he came back, we had gone to bed but some people were still outside.
“He went inside his room and slept off without shutting the door and because of too much drink, he excreted on himself.
“His dog that was outside smelt the poo and went inside to eat it.
“In the process, the dog ate his private parts thinking it was meat or part of the excreta,” Itoro, his neighbor, said.
According to him, the man raised the alarm, prompting neighbours to rush into his apartment and discovered what had happened.
“When we heard him scream, we thought hoodlums had attacked him.
“But when we got there, we saw that his private part was gone and his dog had blood on its mouth,” the neigbour said.
Itoro said the man could not be rushed to the hospital because of the excreta that covered his body; so had to be cleaned up first.
“By the time we finished cleaning him of the shit, he was bleeding so much and on the way to the hospital he died,” she added.
The man was living alone as his daughters were married and lived away from him.
He was taken to his village, Ikoneto on Boxing Day for burial.
