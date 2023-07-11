Ogun Assembly endorses Aug 20 public holiday for traditional worshippers

The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed a resolution declaring every August 20 as Isese-Cultural Day and requesting that the day be declared work-free in Ogun.

The resolution, titled “H.R. No.008/OG/2023-Observation of Isese Day as Work-Free Day in Ogun State,” was passed after a debate by state lawmakers, which resulted in a motion moved by Majority Leader Yusuf Sherif and seconded by Minority Leader Lukmon Adeleye.

On Tuesday, during a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, members, including the sponsor, Adegoke Adeyanju, supported the declaration of August 20 as a public holiday for traditional worshippers.

In their separate contributions, lawmakers such as Damilola Soneye, Musefiu Lamidi, Yusuf Amosun, Olanrewaju Bakare, Waliu Owode, Oluwadamilare Bello, and Adebisi Oyedele stated that “the resolution was aimed at propagating the rich culture and tradition of the state, thereby preserving it for the upcoming generations.”

According to a statement issued by the Assembly, other members, including Ayodele Wasiu, Oluseun Adesanya, Babatunde Tella, and Minority Leader Lukman Adeleye, agreed that the resolution would help boost tourism and the uniqueness of the state’s culture and traditions.

Speaker Oluomo responded by thanking the lawmakers for their contributions to the resolution’s passage, which he said would give proper identity to the people’s cultural values.

Oluomo clarified that “the declaration of a public holiday remains the sole preserve of the Federal Government.”