Offset brings mom to Miami’s Art Basel amid Cardi B split rumors

Offset brought a special guest to cheer him on from the front row of D’USSE Cognac’s Art Basel party in Miami Friday night.

The Migos rapper took the stage for a private party at the Eden Roc hotel and his mother, Latabia Woodward, was there to support him, Page Six can exclusively confirm.

Offset, who turns 32 on Dec. 14, performed all his hits, including “Bad and Bougie,” and had an early birthday celebration onstage.

He didn’t soak up all the spotlight for himself, making sure to give his mother a special shoutout during the heartwarming moment.

Woodward, who wore stylish glasses and a black outfit, proudly waved at the audience.

She was also seen dancing along to her son’s music as he gave excited fans an energetic performance.

One important person in Offset’s life, however, was missing from the show: Cardi B.

The “I Like It” hitmaker and Offset sparked breakup rumors on Monday after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and then posted cryptic social media messages.

“You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships,” Cardi, 31, wrote in her Instagram Story.

“I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST,” she added in a second slide.

The pair sparked breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on Instagram Monday. SplashNews.com

In response, the rapper shared a clip of Al Pacino’s “Scarface” character shouting, “Hey, f—k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!” on his Story.

Furthermore, Cardi hopped on an Instagram Live session Tuesday and expressed her desire to lose “dead weight” before the new year commences.

“Don’t wait until the 25th or like three days before the new year,” she instructed.

“We keep saying every year, ‘New year, new me, new this, new that.’ Bitch, I’m taking that s–t to the f–king heart!”

She continued, “You gotta rid of dead weight and when it comes to dead weight, I’ll say mentality, procrastination, laziness and people.”

If Cardi and Offset are heading toward splitsville, this would not be the first time.

The pair tied the knot in a secret ceremony on Sept. 20, 2017, but by the following year, Cardi said they were over.

After reconciling, Cardi filed for divorce on Sept. 15, 2020.

However, they got back together weeks later and seemed to be going strong ever since — aside from cheating allegations earlier this year that seemed to blow over.

The couple shares two kids: daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.

Offset also has three children from previous relationships.