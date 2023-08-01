Offset admits he lied about wife Cardi B cheating

Offset said his wife, Cardi B, isn’t a cheater.

The Migos rapper changed his tune during Monday’s episode of the “Way Up With Angela Yee” podcast, admitting that he had been drinking when he accused her of being unfaithful last month.

In the interview, Offset described his wife as a “pitbull at the mouth” and recalled having an argument while he was “really lit” on Casamigos tequila.

“We’re going back and forth and I’m like, ‘Watch this,’” he said, referring to his since-deleted Instagram Story from June that claimed Cardi “f—ked” another man.

“She got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day,” he added. “But she crazy, man.”

The “Bad and Boujee” hitmaker, 31, also admitted he didn’t feel the need to clear up the accusation on social media because he quickly deleted the post.

“The delete is enough because at the end of the day them people don’t be really knowing what’s going on with us, for real,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cardi previously dismissed her husband’s cheating accusatioon Twitter Spaces in June.

“First of all, let me say,” she began in song. “You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me.”

The “Money” rapper, 30, further insisted that the Migos member was “spiraling and thinking s–t” that’s not true.

“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n—a. I think sometimes motherf–kers forget I’m Cardi B,” she said. “If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

During Monday’s interview with Angela Yee, Offset also addressed his own infidelity after getting married to Cardi in 2017.

“When I did do that, I was in a different space,” he explained. “I was young. I had just got married. I’m getting a lot of money.”

The “Walk It Talk It” artist also confessed that he struggled to communicate his “wants and needs.”