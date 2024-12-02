“Odogwu Nkem” – Nkechi Blessing introduces her new man

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has introduced her new man amidst separation rumours from her recent boyfriend.

There have been speculations that the actress has split from her boyfriend for some time.

Sharing beautiful photos of herself in a lovely two-piece outfit, Nkechi Blessing gladly introduced the man who was taking her photos.

Taking her followers by a storm she identified her man as her phone tripod. It has been taking cute and lovely photos of the actress for a while.

“Meet my man on the last slide the one who takes all my vacation pictures love you sooo much much Odogwu Nkem.”

For some months now, break-up rumours have been trailing her relationship with Xxssive, who she started dating in 2021 after her failed relationship with Ekiti State politician Opeyemi Falegan.

Nkechi Blessing replied to a fan who wished her to be single. She traded words with some of her fans over her boyfriend, Xxssive.

The movie star, via her Instagram page, shared new photos of herself as she revealed her plans to relocate to the sky. A netizen questioned where her boyfriend, Xxssive, was, and Nkechi Blessing hit back, stating that if he lived anywhere close to him, then he should go to his house as he is right there. She slammed him for looking for her boyfriend on Instagram.

Another fan, who believed the actress had broken up with him, trolled her.

Last month, Nkechi had addressed those querying her for not posting her man. She told those who believed she and Xxssive had broken up to keep believing it as she noted how Instagram wasn’t real life. Nkechi said she would post whoever she wanted as it was her phone, data, and page. Nkechi made it known that the last thing she lacks in her life is love.