Odion Ighalo gives Victor Osimhen transfer go-ahead after causing him to reject Man Utd

Odion Ighalo believes that former club Manchester United would be “a good fit” for Nigerian compatriot Victor Osimhen – three years after being the reason behind him rejecting the Red Devils.

Osimhen, 23, has been linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford after his incredible campaign with current employers Napoli, scoring 21 goals in 26 games. But it’s not the first time that United have been sniffing around the red-hot striker, who’s rated at an eye-watering £107million, having been in the battle to sign him from Lille in the summer of 2020.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was looking for a new striker even though January signing Ighalo had impressed over the second half of the Covid-hit 2019-20 season. According to Osimhen’s brother, Andrew, it was the presence of his Nigeria international team-mate which prevented the ex-Wolfsburg starlet from making the switch to Manchester.

Andrew told Complete Sports: “It is very true that Manchester United wanted Victor but he told me something like he had too much respect for Odion Ighalo to be competing for shirts with his senior colleague. My brother holds Ighalo in high esteem and he just didn’t see himself going to Old Trafford to battle for a striking role with the highest goalscorer at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.”

Solskjaer managed to find a new striker, albeit with a completely different profile, snapping up Edinson Cavani on a free transfer after he left Paris Saint-Germain. But now the Red Devils have retuned to Osimhen and want him to be the answer to their long-running striker problem.

With Wout Weghorst’s loan from Burnley due to expire at the end of this term and Anthony Martial still struggling with injury issues, Solskjaer’s permanent successor, Erik ten Hag, wants a new No.9. Tottenham talisman Harry Kane and Benfica hotshot Goncalo Ramos have been linked alongside Osimhen, who Igahlo has given a glowing review of and recommended that United sign.

“I think it’s a good fit because he is a young boy, he runs and he can score goals,” the ex-Red Devils striker told Sky Sports. “Having Victor Osimhen and Rashford in the top at Manchester United will cause any defender panic, because they are two fast players and they are goalscorers.

“I think he will fit in Manchester United so well. If he asked for my opinion and what should he do, I would advise him to join Man United because, for me, they are the biggest club.” Opening up on relationship with the 23-year-old, Ighalo added: “I know him so well, he’s like a brother to me.

“We talk once in a while, I advise him, I talk to him and I tell him to keep working hard and believe in himself, which he is doing. He is on the right path. He is a goalscorer, he never stops. Osimhen is like an ant. He is a striker that doesn’t give defenders a chance to rest; he is always going to be on you, he is always going to press you and he isn’t afraid.