Monday, April 10, 2023
HomeNEWSObidients are mentally weak- Keyamo
NEWS

Obidients are mentally weak- Keyamo

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Obidients are mentally weak says Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, a spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign, has described supporters of Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, as “mentally weak”.

Referred to as Obidients, Obi’s supporters have been trending for controversial reasons in the last one week.

A few days ago, they took on Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, who tackled them in a television interview.

The exchange between the literary icon and Obidients lasted a while.

Commenting on this in a Twitter post, Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said, “It is evident that the so-called Obidients are MENTALLY WEAK. They threw all sorts of trash at other candidates, including ours, during the campaigns and we took it with equanimity and responded to all such jabs

“They made memes, skits and caricatured the images of opponents and had fun until the reality check of Feb. 25th. But now that the heat has turned on them and their ‘hero’ in the last few days or weeks, they have obviously cracked with many loosing their heads. Just one audio sent them into a pitiful tailspin with close aides confirming and denying the audio all at the same time like a ragtag army.

“And with the avalanche of criticisms from unlikely quarters in the last few days, they have completely lost it. They are cursing and swearing at every perceived enemy and are beginning to sound forlorn. It is evidence of a weak mentality. But I have good news for them: it is time for the reasonable ones who are patriots amongst them to quickly exit that ignoble bubble and join hands with the in-coming administration to move this country forward. Anything short of that would be tantamount to continuously ‘living in bondage!’ 😁”

Previous article
Malami mourns death of ex-AGF, Bola Ajibola
Next article
Japan eyes AI adoption as OpenAI CEO visits PM Kishida, talks up local expansion
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network