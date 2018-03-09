Obiano denies sacking commissioners, other aides

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has denied reports that he sacked 18 commissioners and some officials in ministries, departments and agencies.

The governor made this known through his Commissioner for Information and Communications Strategy, Tony Nnachetta.

Nnachetta noted that the false report emanated from a section of the media’s misinterpretation of the contents of a leaked internal memo originating from the office of the Secretary to the State Government directing all political appointees to prepare and submit their handover notes and accounts of stewardship on or before Friday, 16th of March, 2018.

“The tenure of all appointees including the Governor ends on Friday, March 16th.

“The Governor will be sworn in for a second term on Saturday, March 17th.

“His Excellency may then chose to appoint or re-appoint whom he pleases. That is proper governance,” he said.