Obi writes Obidients amid backlash

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has asked the ‘Obidient Family’, which he leads, to see the incessant attacks on them as a huge sacrifice needed to rescue and build a new Nigeria that is possible.

Obi, in a series of tweets, on Easter Monday, said he identified with his supporters who have been under attacks over their comments and counter comments, especially on social media.

He said he and his running mate in the election, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad, were with them.

“My Dear Obidients, a very happy Holy Month of Easter and Ramadan to you all. As we celebrate Easter and look forward to a joyous Eid El Fitr, we pray for God Almighty’s guidance, protection, and blessings as we face and pass through a litany of challenges in our dear country.

“Nigeria- flawed electoral process, insecurity, weak institutions, multidimensional poverty, unemployment, inflation, lack of justice, fairness, equity, opportunities and many more.

“In reflecting on these challenges and looking forward to a New Nigeria that is POssible, Datti and I are painfully mindful that for the mere reason of being Obidient, most of you have suffered vituperation, physical attacks, loss of rights and privileges, hateful trolls, indignities, and vexatious fighting words, even from some of those we long regarded as civic leaders and conscience of our nation.

“Please bear such attacks as sacrifices we are all required to make to create a New Nigeria where justice, equity, fairness, love, and prosperity shall reign, but be assured that Datti and I are with you and that the ongoing unfortunate orchestrated efforts to de-market and delegitimize the Obidient Movement will fail.

Obi also charged his supporters to maintain peace and avoid being dragged into needless controversies.

“Do not relent, and do not be lured into unnecessary conflicts. Be assured that in the fullness of time, our mission to rescue Nigeria from those engaged in State Capture will come to fruition. We are also using all lawful and peaceful means allowed under our laws and constitution to reclaim our mandate to create a New Nigeria that is Possible.”

“Therefore, in all your actions and inaction, I continue to implore you to be law-abiding, respectful, and peaceful. In all you do, always remember those immortal words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr that “The true measure of a man is not how he behaves in moments of comfort and convenience but how he stands at times of controversy and challenges. A New Nigeria is Indeed Possible.”