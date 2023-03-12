Sunday, March 12, 2023
Obi visits Senior Nigerian lawyer Jibrin Okutepa who rejected appointment into Tinubu’s legal team

Obi visit lawyer who rejected Tinubu's offer

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi has visited  Jubrin Samuel Okutepa (SAN),  who rejected the appointment to be part of President-elect Bola Tinubu’s legal team expected to defend his controversial win in the February 25 presidential election.

Okutepa later joined Obi’s legal team.

Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are seeking to contest Tinubu’s victory.

Obi said he visited Okutepa because of his patriotism and uprightness.

Recall that another Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Pius Akubo rejected the appointment to be part of Tinubu’s legal team.

Akubo said he was unaware of the appointment, and there had been no official communication between himself and Mr Tinubu’s camp.

