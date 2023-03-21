Obi to INEC: Declare Abia, Enugu results now

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has frowned at the continuous delay in releasing the governorship results of Abia and Enugu states.

In a statement on Tuesday, Obi charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the results immediately.

INEC suspended the collation of results in Abia over violence and the invasion of one of its offices in Abia.

But Obi said a further delay in the announcement of results would affect the credibility of the election.