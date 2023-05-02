Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Obi opens up on his ordeal in UK

Peter Obi’s denies being arrested in UK
Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said contrary to viral reports that he was detained at the airport in the United Kingdom, he was merely stopped for a routine immigration check.

The former Anambra State governor was allegedly detained for hours at Heathrow Airport, London by UK immigration officials.

But in an interview with Arise TV on Monday night, Obi insisted that he was never arrested, stressing that the routine immigration check lasted less than 20 minutes.

He said he was only checked because it appears his identity was duplicated by someone.

He said he was given VIP treatment.

Obi said, “I was stopped for a routine immigration check in the UK because it appears that my identity was duplicated by someone. I was never arrested. I was treated with due respect and walked through the VIP process. Everything lasted less than 20 minutes.”

