Obi meets Soyinka a month after clash with supporters

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi on Sunday visited Nobel laureate Prof Wole Soyinka.

Obi’s visit is coming a month after the playwright was criticised and attacked by Obi supporters.

Soyinka, while featuring as a guest on Channels Television and later on Arise TV on April 8, had faulted voter suppression witnessed in some polling units in Lagos and also accused Obidients of fascism and lack of tolerance for corrective criticism.

Hours after his scathing remark, Soyinka was serially trolled and abused online by angry youths who identified with the former governor of Anambra State.

Obi later disclosed on Politics Today, a popular programme on Channels Television, that he was sad about the exchange, maintaining that he revered Soyinka as a father.

He defended the movement as angry youths who had been left behind by the system.

In a tweet, Obi said his visit to Soyinka was enriching and that they had a useful discussion about their dreams for a better, more inclusive Nigeria. Obi also reminded Soyinka of the price he paid for fighting for the Igbo cause.

The tweet read, “Today I visited one of Nigeria’s most revered figures and an international literary icon Prof Wole Soyinka. Prof Soyinka has been my father whom I hold in very esteem for what he has achieved and stands for in the struggle for a better Nigeria. His reputation as a fighter for justice and equity in our society has been legendary and we will NEVER ignore them.

“I had a very useful and enriching discussion about his aspirations for a better and greater Nigeria, and he shared a lot with me about his dream for a greater, and more inclusive Nigeria. I reminded the Nobel laureate of the huge price he paid just before the outbreak of the Civil ar, fighting for the cause of the Igbo.

“I cherish this Sunday visit which was intended to erase the needless misconceptions about the relationship between the great icon and the Obidient family.”