Obi leads in 5 Abuja area councils

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is leading with 111,275 votes from five area councils in the presidential election results declared so far by INEC.

Obi is followed by the All Progressives Congress which has polled 61,306 votes declared while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is trailing with 47,336 votes.

Daily Trust reports that the area council declared as of 11:30am today is that of Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Abaji and Kuje Area Councils.