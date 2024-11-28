Obi Cubana preaches on siblings love as he shares fond memories

Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has preached the importance of sibling love as he shared fond memories of himself and his siblings.

Cubana shared photos of himself and his four siblings on his verified page. He wrote on the importance of bonding and making good memories with one’s siblings anytime they link up.

Cubana spoke about how the world tries to make hatred and bitterness look normal while love is portrayed as abnormal.

Speaking with pride, the father of four rejoiced because he was standing with his siblings, with whom they shared the same parents.

“Anytime and anywhere you see your siblings, try and bond, pls take pictures, make good memories!

Celebrate each other.

Spread love.

The world is trying to make hate and bitterness look normal, while making loving or being loved look abnormal!

Don’t let darkness win light, NEVER!!!

Standing according to seniority, same papa, same mama!!”

Obi Cubana opened up on his mother’s burial. The Cubana group founder revealed that nobody in his family had lived up to 80 years, so he went all out for his mother’s burial, even though she didn’t break the generational curse.

Though their mother died when she was close to 79, the billionaire and his siblings, who were already saving up for her burial, decided to give her a befitting burial, regardless.

Refreshing your memory, in 2021, Obi Cubana broke the internet when he buried his mother in grand style in Oba, Anambra state.

The businessman rose to fame following the burial ceremony, which attracted business executives, pop stars like Davido, Dbanj, KCee, E-Money, Poco Lee and Ubi Franklin and actors Kanayo Kanayo, Alex Ekubo and Williams Uchemba.

The burial reverberated in Nigeria for days and weeks as it showcased the height of grandeur and richness—the high point was when the businessman received 246 cows from his friends.