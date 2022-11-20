Obi congratulates Jonathan at 65

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 65th birthday.

Obi in a tweet on his Twitter page describes Jonathan man of peace, nobility and honour.

He noted that the former President remains a blessing to Nigeria.

Obi wrote: On behalf of my family and the whole OBIdient movement, I celebrate my very dear elder brother, His Excellency Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, as he marks his 65th birthday today. A man of peace, nobility and honour; @GEJonathan remains a great blessing to our nation.