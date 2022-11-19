Obi clarifies statement on Peter Odili

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has clarified his statement in Port Harcourt misunderstood to mean that he and former Rivers State governor Peter Odili were classmates.

Obi was in Rivers State on Thursday to commission the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo flyover on the invitation of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Obi had said, “Dr. Peter Odili was my Senior Boy in Secondary School. We couldn’t have played football in CKC without Odili. Any day he is not in the match we’ve lost, so we know. I have people in Rivers state that went to school with me, some people nobody have seen people who went to school with them. So we must say this.”

remarks when I visited Port Harcourt have been wrongly interpreted by some people. The former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili and I, are among other prominent Nigerians that schooled in Christ the King College (CKC) Onitsha, and we remain alumni of the school.