Obaseki ejects Deputy from Government House

The cold war between the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, deepened on Friday as the governor ejected his deputy from his office at the Government House.

Obaseki has relocated Shaibu’s office to a building outside the government house.

The new office is situated at no 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, about 1,500 metres away from the Government House premises.

The new deputy governor office used to be the state Public Procurement Office commissioned by a former Governor of the state, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, on December 16, 2014.

An aide to the deputy governor, who craved anonymity, in a brief chat with our correspondent, confirmed that a letter had been issued, directing Shaibu to relocate to the new office with immediate effect.

The relocation letter, issued on Friday, was said to have given the deputy governor until Monday to relocate to his new office.

The source added that the new deputy governor’s office was not habitable, as there was no air conditioner, standby generator, while the room size could not even accommodate furniture.

When contacted, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare confirmed the relocation.

The relationship of the embattled deputy governor with his boss had been frosty since he declared his intention to succeed the governor after the expiration of his tenure.

Recall that two weeks ago, Shaibu staged a walk-out during a colloquium in the state after his media aides and security details were denied entry.

The state government same day sacked all the deputy governor’s media aides.

The government directed that Shaibu should henceforth request the Ministry of Communication and Orientation for media coverage of activities of his office.