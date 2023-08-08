Obaseki denies impeachment plot against Shaibu

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, says there is no plan to impeach his deputy, Mr. Philip Shaibu.

The governor noted that the move by Shaibu seeking a court order to stop his purported impeachment, was preemptive ahead of his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, while briefing journalists in Benin City during a visit by the Edo North leaders, alleged that the deputy governor had been actively engaging with senior actors both at the national and state level of the APC, negotiating his way into their party, adding that he was on the verge of finalising moves to defect to the APC.

Obaseki said, “Let me put it on record that I am not aware of any plot or any scheme to impeach the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu. I have also checked and there was no such plan.

“So, the court action taken, for me, is a thing of shock and disappointment. I am trying to reflect on the move made by somebody that I have given a broad latitude to do his work as deputy governor. So, for him to take this kind of action is shocking.”

Obaseki said Shaibu never discussed his governorship ambition with him.

“The last time we spoke of my successor after the House of Assembly election, I did say that we should be patient and that our task is to try and finish well and conclude all our projects we started. It’s only when we do this right that we will have the support of the people for my successor.

“I believe that this action by him is a preemptive move to get a court order, keep his ticket and move to another party. I think it’s unfair for our party. We don’t need this sort of crisis. I have been getting calls all over the world and it’s rather sad that somebody who is part of an administration will do this to the administration because of his personal ambition.”

Obaseki said he was not angry “but naturally I should be disappointed.”