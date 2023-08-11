Friday, August 11, 2023
HomeNEWSObasanjo reveals the only Christian leader that’ll make heaven in Nigeria
NEWS

Obasanjo reveals the only Christian leader that’ll make heaven in Nigeria

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Obasanjo reveals the only Christian leader that will make heaven

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed the only Christian leader in Nigeria that he thinks will make heaven in Nigeria.

Obasanjo made this statement at the funeral service of the late Prelate in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

According to Obasanjo, the only Christian leader in Nigeria he is sure that will make heaven is the late Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria Dr Sunday Mbang, CON.

Obasanjo said the late Prelate was not only forthright but he was not a man of emotions.

Shortly after his release from prison amid pressure to become the President of Nigeria, one of the prominent Nigerians Obasanjo consulted across the country was the late Prelate Emeritus Mbang.

Obasanjo said the late Prelate Emeritus was a man he always sought his advice because of his forthrightness.

The former President added that when Governor Emmanuel Udom was at the helm of affairs in Akwa Ibom State and he wanted to seek Mbang’s opinion on any burning issue, he would visit Akwa Ibom State under the pretext of wanting to see the governor, but would visit the late Prelate Emeritus.

Mbang was a former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.

The cleric was the first black President of the World Methodist Council.

He died in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday May 16, 2023 at the age of 86.

Previous article
Ladies go gaga over tall man ‘selling shoes’ by roadside in suit: “He’s so cute”
Next article
Premier League: Brighton boss says he’s ‘already forgotten’ Moises Caicedo
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network