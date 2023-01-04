Obasanjo, Obi, Labour Party leaders to hold crucial meeting in Ogun

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is set to convene a crucial meeting of stakeholders of Labour Party today in Abeokuta.

Those expected at the meeting included Obi; National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure; National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi and his Ogun State-led faction; former LP campaign Director General, Doyin Okupe, and other key decision makers of the party.

There were also strong indications that Obasanjo had waded into the crisis rocking the party.

According to a source, there had been series of meetings between Obasanjo and some leaders of the party on how to resolve the issues under contention without injuring the party and depleting it electoral fortunes.

Obasanjo became worried after reports by some party members about Obi’s indifference to the leadership crisis in the party, reached his ears, especially in Ogun State.

According to the source, “Peter has refused to interfere in the crisis in our party. He said he doesn’t want to be caught in the crossfire. He is more focused on winning his election.”

Obasanjo’s meeting with the leadership of the Labour Party is coming barely three weeks after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party set up an 11-man committee to placate and reconcile disgruntled members of the party to form a united front ahead of the elections.”

The committee was mandated to ensure the peaceful resolutions of all the grievances and further strengthen and promote the unity of the party towards archiving the goals and tasks ahead of us come 2023.

Findings showed that there were some aggrieved members of the party, who had refused to honour the plea of the party to come to the table for talks.

Chairman of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee, which was set up by the National Working Committee (NWC), Mr Friday T. Ibidan, when contacted said he would not speak on the issue.

He angrily responded, “I can’t grant a telephone interview. I am busy in the office. If you want to see me, come to the office. I can’t say anything. You can call the National chairman, he will tell you all he knows.”