NEWS
Obasanjo mourns Alaafin, says he left at crucial moment in Nigeria’s history
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has paid glowing tributes to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who died on Friday night at the age of 83.
In the letter of condolence sent to the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Obasanjo said Oba Adeyemi died “at a crucial state in our nation’s history when his wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed.”
A copy of the letter was made available to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi.
The former President described the monarch as a symbol of a nation’s epic struggle in self-discovery and self-actualisation.
He described the late Alaafin as a patriotic and highly respected traditional ruler who had immeasurable love for his people and great faith in a united Nigeria.
Obasanjo said, “He stood out as a voice of forthrightness in national affairs and he was as well a fervent promoter of mutual tolerance and understanding, not only among the diverse people who live in his domain, but also across the country.
“It is well acknowledged that it was during his reign that Oyo Town got transformed to the modern city that it has become today and not surprisingly, his contribution to nation-building was also acknowledged in the conferment of the esteemed national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic, CFR, on him and other honorary degrees that he received from some Nigerian and outside educational institutions.
“Like most great leaders, Alaafin was all things to all people. To his family, he was a tower of strength and a committed provider; to his community of Oyo land, he was an early model in national leadership; to his Yoruba kinsmen, he was a worthy Ambassador; and to the rest of Nigeria, he was a symbol of a nation’s epic struggle in self-discovery and self-actualisation.
According to Obasanjo, although Oba Adeyemi’s passage is like a dream, his family can take solace in the worthy legacy and his mark on the history of the country he left behind.
He noted that gratitude ought to be given to God for the worthy life the monarch lived.
Obasanjo prayed that God would grant the family, the people of Oyo land and the entire Oyo State the grace to bear the heavy loss of the monarch’s death.
NEWS
Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi buried
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has been laid to rest.
Oba Adeyemi was buried in the ancient town of Oyo on Saturday.
His remains were laid to rest within the premises of the palace, barely a day after he was certified dead in a hospital in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.
Adeyemi joined his ancestors on Friday, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.
Earlier, Yusuf Ayoola, the Head of the Oyomesi, had earlier disclosed that the late Alaafin would be buried today.
He said the necessary rites of passage had been performed.
NEWS
Chief Imam, others perform funeral prayers on Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi
The Chief Imam of Oyo, Sheikh Mos’ud Ajokidero and other notable Islamic clerics in Oyo and neighboring towns have performed the funeral (Janazah) prayers on the remains of the departed Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi
The prayers, which held outside the Aganju forecourt, took place few minutes few minutes before 12 noon.
He is to be taken to Baara, a 5-minute drive from the palace, where Alaafins are lowered.
His popular princes and princesses like Babatunde, Skimeh, Bayo Adeyemi, Taibah Adeyemi-Agaba and others were present.
NEWS
Oyo Chief Imam, others arrive palace for Alaafin’s burial
The Chief Imam Of Oyo State, Masud Ajokidero, has led other members of the Oyo State League of Imams to the Alaafin of Oyo’s Palace for the burial of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.
The remains of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, would be buried today.
The traditional rites of passage were said to have been completed as of 07:45 am.
One of the officials noted that the Yoruba monarch would be buried according to Islamic rites.
“Iku Baba Yeye is dead. We are even done with the traditional rites. The imams are preparing for his burial already. It’s a painful loss,” the palace official said.
The Head of Oyo Mesi, who is the Prime Minister of Oyo Kingdom, High Chief Yusuf Ayoola, said added, “We have called the Imam. Baba will be buried today around 4pm.”
The top Yoruba monarch died in the late hours of Friday at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.
The late Alaafin’s first son, Prince ‘Tunde, and other children received the monarch’s remains at Idi-Igba, Oyo town early Saturday morning.
Adeyemi ruled for 52 years before his demise, making him the longest-reigning Alaafin.
The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, is expected to make an official announcement of the death soon.
The late Alaafin of Oyo was from the Adeyemi branch of the Alowolodu family. He was born on October 15, 1938.
During his late childhood stage, he lived briefly at Iseyin.
Adeyemi III was the son of Oba Adeyemi II, the former Alaafin of Oyo who was deposed and sent into exile in 1954 for having sympathy for the National Council of Nigerian Citizens.
He succeeded Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II in 1970 and was crowned on January 14, 1971.
