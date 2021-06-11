NEWS
Obasanjo leads eminent Nigerians to Aso Rock today
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will lead former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.); the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar; to the Presidential Villa today.
Sources noted that the eminent Nigerians are scheduled to meet the president after they had a nine-hour closed-door meeting on Thursday.
The meeting was held at the Kano Conference Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.
It was called to deliberate on the state of the nation and suggest solutions to some of the lingering challenges.
However, no communique was released on Thursday but the resolutions of the meeting would be presented to President Buhari at the Villa today.
Others in attendance at the meeting were the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba; former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi (SAN); General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria, Joseph Daramola; Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya and former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Audu Ogbe.
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor and leader of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo were also at the meeting.
The former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Emeritus John Cardinal Onaiyekan was also sighted.
Journalists who were at the venue were barred from the meeting as the organisers said, “It’s not a media affair.”
President Buhari’s reference to Lagos in his interview was not directed at Tinubu – Presidency clarifies
The presidency has said reports claiming that President Buhari’s reference to Lagos while speaking on the future of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during his interview with AriseTV on Thursday, June 10, has nothing to do with the National leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.
During his interview, the President was asked about his desire for the APC after his tenure, he said
“The hope of this administration is to see APC last beyond it. Therefore, we should allow the party to decide. You cannot sit there in Lagos, for instance, and decide on the fate of APC on zoning.
The restructuring of the party has begun from the bottom to the top with the membership card registration. Every member of the party must be involved.
We will soon conduct our convention. No single member of the party will be allowed to go against the wish of the party. We should allow the party to decide.”
Many had assumed that the President’s comment was a jab at Tinubu.
Clarifying the comment, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garaba Shehu, in a statement released said;
“The Presidency wishes to distance President Buhari from a malicious campaign aiming to drive a wedge between him and a staunch ally, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
This is nothing short of a mischievous attempt to drag the President into controversies. Our citizens and especially the members of the APC should not fall for this.
The ruling party, the APC, unlike others before it is a popular political party owned by its entire membership, hence Mr. President was making the point during the 45-minutes interview that neither he nor anyone in the leadership could impose their wishes on the party.
This is a basic consensus that binds the entire party leadership. The party leaders remain firmly committed to the principles that succession must be through the democratic norms and processes.
The mention he made of Lagos was not a reference to the respected party leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, as the opposition party’s predatory designs would put it in order to damage the excellent relationship between the two of them.
The President, the Asiwaju and the rapidly growing members of the party, want a dynastic succession of elected leaders.
The APC should not be distracted from its progress as a democratic party.”
Catholic Bishops demands removal of Sharia Law from 1999 Constitution
The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has asked the National Assembly to remove from the 1999 Constitution all references to Sharia Islamic Law.
This is just as the bishops urged the lawmakers to project the secularity of Nigeria pursuant to Sections 10 and 38 of the Constitution as no other religion is recognised by the supreme law of the country except Islam.
In memorandum presented to the Senate Committee on Constitution Review (SCCR) noted that there must be an end to the established status that Islam enjoys in the constitution before Nigeria can have lasting peace and unity.
The memorandum, which was signed by the CBCN President, Archbishop Augustine Akubeze, and the Secretary of CBCN, Bishop Camillus Umoh, said the 1999 constitution was an imposition of the military, adding that it has put Christians and adherents of other religions at a disadvantage in any place with a Muslim majority.
“Regarding the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we state in the first place that there was no time Nigerians convened as individual stakeholders or as represented citizens to decide on or give it to them as a binding law or constitution. The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a product of and an imposition of the military.
“Bearing this in mind, therefore, the particular aspect we want to address for this review of the 1999 Constitution has to do with the place Islam as a religion has assumed in our constitution vis-à-vis our national life, to the extent that the 1999 Constitution has put Christians and adherents of other religions at a disadvantage in any place with a Muslim majority.
“Complaints abound about the lack of adequate compliance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria against the establishment of any state religion, respect for the freedom of religion, including the right to freely change one’s religion, and equality of all religions before the law. In particular, there have been complaints about the special bias, recognition and prominence accorded to Islam in the Constitution of this nation, Nigeria.
“The framers of the 1999 Constitution created Sharia Courts for Muslims. This explains why a Christian cannot be appointed as Khadi under the laws of the states or Grand Kadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal.
“Thus, we conclude that while Muslims exclusively have a court that regulates their affairs and to which they can exclusively be appointed as judges, the same cannot be said for the Christians, or people of other religions. This shows a constitutionally backed gap of inequality and under-representation in the Nigerian judiciary
“The establishment of Sharia Courts of Appeal in our Constitution is therefore inconsistent with Sections 10 and 38 of the 1999 Constitution. It amounts to the adoption of a state religion which Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution forbids and prohibits.
“It translates to the adoption of Islam as a state religion. Of course, the enforcement of Sharia Laws with public funds amounts to those states adopting Islam as a religion. We submit that adopting sharia law(s) as a state law (s) amounts to adopting the religion founding those laws as the state religion; and this violates Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution.
“To ensure peace and unity of the nation, there must be an end to the practically established status that Islam enjoys in our Constitution. We note in this regard that while Islam is mentioned very many times in the Constitution, there is not a single mention of Christianity or any other religion in the Constitution. This should be redressed.
“For the sustenance unity and fairness in this country, the Senate has to take seriously this stand of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in response to its call for memoranda on the review of the 1999 Constitution; and has to see this Constitution review exercise as an opportunity to give a sincere listening ear to Nigerians to whom the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) later referred to as ‘The 1999 Constitution’ remains an imposition.
“Consequently, we, the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria, speaking in the name of the Catholic community in Nigeria, hereby submits that Nigerians do not have one law as one people in one nation.
“To correct this, all references to Sharia and any other discriminatory or divisive law(s) should be expunged from the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended),” the Memorandum reads.
June 12: Gov Ayade reads riot act, says no public procession
Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade has read the riot act, warning residents not to embark on public procession to mark democracy day on June 12.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Christian Ita reminded the general public that the ban on public procession and gathering in the State was still very much in force.
He said, “due to the prevailing security situation in the country, government will not permit any procession or gathering under any guise on June 12 which is designated as Democracy Day
“Government urges any one or group of persons wishing to mark the June 12 Democracy Day to do so quietly within the confines of their homes.
“Parents are hereby advised to keep a firm grip on their kids and wards to prevent them from falling prey to agents of destabilisation.
“Government warns that it will not allow anyone or group to breach the peace being enjoyed in the state.”
The statement added, “Therefore, the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on violators of the ban on procession.
“As a responsible and people-oriented government, the Cross River state government under Professor Ayade wishes to assure all citizens that it will continue to protect lives and properties in the State.”
