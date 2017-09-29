Obasanjo disagrees with Tinubu on true federalism

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo and the former Governor of Lagos State, have taken different positions regarding how the country should be restructured

While the demand for restructuring has continued to mount especially from the southern regions of Nigeria, Tinubu had maintained that true federalism will help address the problems of underdevelopment and bad governance witnessed in the country.

Tinubu, who is a natiola leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) believes that Nigeria would be far better off with true federalism as devolving more powers to states will also put to bay the cries of marginalisation from various parts of the country.

But Obasanjo, who spoke in an interview with a Liberian-based news portal, AfricanArgument,, disagreed with Tinubu’s view.

Obasanjo said he does not believe in it and that those talking about devaluation and true federalism don’t know what they were talking about.

“I don’t believe in true federalism. What is true federalism? Why are they not accountable? What powers do they not have?

The former President also slammed those agitating for Biafra.

Obasajo said those clamouring for the disintegration of the nation were only waiting for ship at the airport.

“The protesters don’t even know what the struggle is all about, but if it gives them false hope, why not hang onto it? Let the elders handle it or ignore it until it loses momentum.

“There are elders in any community who are still respected…After all, they’re their fathers and mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers, and can still be used effectively,” he said.