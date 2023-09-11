Obasanjo commends Governor Adeleke

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, said the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, had proved his critics wrong by turning out to be a result-oriented governor, his mastery of dance notwithstanding.

Adeleke said he had achieved within the first 100 days in office what many could not do in their four years in governments. They both spoke at the 16th Harvest Anniversary and Thanksgiving Service held at the Love of Christ Generation Church C&S in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, listed reformation of the public service, attendance to workers’ welfare, construction and reconstruction of over 40 kilometres of roads, implementation of free medical surgeries with more than 40,000 beneficiaries, among others, as some of his achievements since he took over the mantle of leadership.

He said: “I am never ashamed to hold unto God through song and dance. Several men and women of God predicted my governorship. I am here to praise God for the prophecy that has come to pass.

My communion with God is to come back to thank and praise him.” Dignitaries at the event included former the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; the Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu; Osun State House of Assembly Speaker, Adewale Egbedun and members of the parliament; and top political and traditional rulers.

In his address, Obasanjo lauded Adeleke for proving his critics wrong by being a dancing but hard-working governor. The former president described the governor as an example of a leader who is not ashamed to praise God despite occupying the highest office in the state, positing that dancing, and working for God and the people are things to be proud of.

“Mr Governor, they call you a dancer, but you are dancing to praise God. And I heard you are working hard for your people. God whom you are praising will shower his blessings on your state and government. I associate with you,” Obasanjo said.