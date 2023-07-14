Friday, July 14, 2023
Oba of Benin , Olugbon of Orile Igbon visit Tinubu in Aso Rock

Oba of Benin visits Tinubu in Aso Rock

His Royal Majesty Omon’Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin and Olugbon of Orile Igbon, HRM Oba Francis Olushola Alao seperately on Friday paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the State House.

The reasons for the monrachs visits are unclear, but it is believed that the visits were to formally congratulate Tinubu on his inauguration as president and to discuss issues related to the Nigerian people.

The Oba of Benin’s delegation included the Egiagbai of Ekperi, the Imah of Somorika, the Onojie of Ewato and the Ojuromi of Uromi as well as top Benin Chiefs.

