Oba Elegushi, Oniru, KWAM 1 attend Sanwo-Olu’s COS’s son graduation in UK
Taiwo Ayinde, son of Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos, Tayo Ayinde on Wednesday graduated from a British university.
Taiwo, who studied ‘ Law’ graduated from the prestigious University Of Hertfordshire, Hertfordshire England.
The graduation was attended by HRM Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, HRM Oniru of Iru Kingdom Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Cardinal James Omolaja Odunbaku (Baba Eto), ALGON President Hon Kolade Alabi, King Wasiu Ayinde Olasunkami Marshall ( MAYEGUN GENERAL) Chairman Isolo LCDA Hon Bayo Olasoju, Former Chairman Ojodu LCDA Hon Olumuyiwa Julius Oloro, among others.
EFCC makes clarifications on Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa’s health condition
The Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, has made clarifications on the health status of its Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.
Bawa had on Thursday reportedly collapsed while delivering a speech at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Bawa had reportedly stopped speaking suddenly while giving a goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration at the villa.
He was later assisted to his seat by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, and other senior officials at the event and later taken away to a hospital.
However, EFFC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement released after the incident said his boss is hale and hearty.
”This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat, Uwajeren said.
”He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk,” he said.
Finally, Air Force takes responsibility for accidental strike in Yobe
The Nigerian Air Force has admitted that its aircraft is responsible for the accidental shooting at Buhari village in Yunusari Local Government of Yobe State.
Daily Trust had reported how at least eight villagers were killed in the incident, which Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Air Force spokesman, had earlier denied.
Reacting to a tweet on the incident, Gabkwet had earlier said, “This tweet is false in its entirety. The NAF last conducted a mission into Yobe State (Not Yunusari LGA) on 5 September 2021 and it was an armed recce. No bomb or missile was even expended. Thanks.”
But in a statement on Thursday, the Air Force spokesman admitted that some shot were fired from a military aircraft.
He said Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were the targets, attributing his initial denial to the fact that the aircraft did not carry bombs.
“Following intelligence on Boko Haram/ISWAP movements along the Kamadougou Yobe River line, an aircraft from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai was detailed to respond to the suspected terrorists activities in the area along the Nigeria/Niger border at about 0600hrs on 15 September 2021.”
“The aircraft while operating South of Kanama observed suspicious movement consistent with Boko Haram terrorists behaviour whenever a Jet aircraft is overhead.
“Accordingly, the pilot fired some probing shots. It is important to state that the area is well known for continuous Boko Haram /ISWAP activities. Unfortunately reports reaching Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured.
“Initial release denying the involvement of NAF aircraft was based on the first report available to the Air Component which was subsequently forwarded to NAF headquarters that civilians were bombed as the aircraft detailed for the mission was not carrying bombs. Therefore a Board of Inquiry has been set up to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident.”
