OAUTH doctors embark on two-day warning strike
The Association of Resident Doctors at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, on Tuesday, embarked on a two-day warning strike over an alleged assault on one of them by a nurse.
The resident doctors said the warning strike would commence from 8 am Tuesday, June 21, 2022, to 7:59 am on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
The doctors made their decision known in a press release sighted by our correspondent and signed by the association’s president, Dr. Nana Fayowole; General Secretary, Dr. Anuforo Anthony; and the Public Relations Officer, Dr. Adelaja Olasubomi.
According to them, a female doctor, identified as Dr. Oluwatosin Bello was forcefully held hostage, confined, and verbally assaulted while discharging her duty, by a senior nurse in the Female Adult Orthopaedic Ward of the hospital on June 16.
“The female house officer had gone to the said ward with her team which comprised different cadres of doctors, to carry out a procedure on the only patient in the ward at that time.
“The team on arrival at 4:30 pm informed the nurse on duty.
“After obtaining the patient’s consent, they requested a trolley from the nurse who pointed the trolley to them and told them to get it.
“In order not to waste time because the team already got a call from children emergency to see a patient, the house officer willingly brought the trolley.
“After the procedure, the team discarded all sharps used. They wrapped the empty kit with the drape used and kept it on the lowest shelf of the trolley and wiped the topmost part of the trolley clean and moved the trolley away from the patient’s bedside.
“They were leaving the ward when the house officer was accosted that she should go and discard the waste. The house officer was the last to leave so the nurse went to block her way asking her to go and discard the waste and when she didn’t answer, the matron locked the gate with the padlock.
“As if that was not enough, she started shouting and rained a lot of insults on her to the extent that nurses from other wards came to plead with her to stop and open the gate but she declined.
“Despite several pleas, the nurse vowed never to let the doctor out no matter who comes from Abuja. We have the video evidence of this incident. It took the effort of many people to persuade the nurse to release the doctor.”
The executives of the association said an emergency general meeting was called on June 17 and decided to embark on a total 48-hour warning strike.
They also asked “The hospital management to institute a fact-finding committee to look into the incident at FAOW and appropriate disciplinary measures be meted against whoever is found culpable, failure of which the house will re-examine the situation at the July 2022 OGM.
“The hospital management should come up with a document detailing the job description of all clinical staff within the next four weeks, failure of which the house will re-examine the situation at the July 2022 OGM. We believe this is in line with best global practice.”
Dr. Fayowole told The PUNCH that “We have given them (the management) ample time to do the needful. We stated our demands in our communique and they have constituted a fact-finding committee to look at what happened and make recommendations.
“They have between now and four weeks to tick all the boxes of our request before the next congress.”
When our correspondent called the number on the hospital’s website, an official identified as Ademola said he could not speak on the matter.
“The person that can answer your question very well is not around, you can call back by 10 am; he is the Secretary to the Chief Medical Director,” he said.
U.S. confiscates assets of Roots TV founder and ADC presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, over $2.1 million tax evasion – Report
The United States government has reportedly confiscated assets belonging to the founder of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, over non-payment of federal income taxes going up to $2.1 million.
The embattled politician is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.
He had clinched the party’s presidential ticket after defeating the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, in a keenly contested election.
According to Peoples Gazette, the US government has obtained a default judgement approving the confiscation of Kachikwu’s assets.
The media outlet, citing court documents, reports that case number 8:21-cv-01546-GJH filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland against Kachikwu and his now ex-wife, Somachi, approved the seizure of assets in a default judgement.
This, it is understood, followed the failure of the defendants to respond to the summons and complaints served to their Maryland home in June 2021.
Kachikwu was said to have evaded tax payment while working in the U.S. between 2009 and 2011, an offence punishable by law in the country.
It was gathered that as of March 2, 2022, the accrual of the interests and statutory additions on Kachikwu’s unpaid federal income tax liabilities had reached $2,082,500.
According to U.S. law, the tax liabilities will continue to accrue until paid in full by the Roots TV CEO and his ex-wife Somachi, daughter of Nigeria’s former aviation minister, Kema Chikwe and sister of a popular rapper, Naeto C.
James E. Miller of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, in September 2021 filed a motion for default judgement after the defendants shunned all attempts to get them to settle their tax debts. The U.S. District Court in Maryland granted the motion in March 2022.
The assets confiscated include a residential property at 8524 Churchill Downs Road, Gaithersburg, Maryland.
This is not the first time Kachikwu would be involved in a similar tax evasion scandal. He was indicted for a similar offence in 2009 during which he allegedly delivered a $100,000 cash bribe to curry the favour of former U.S. Congressman, William Jefferson, to broker business deals in Nigeria during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.
He, however, regained his freedom after agreeing to testify against Jefferson in court. His testimony strengthened the argument of the prosecution team, leading to the conviction of the Congressman found guilty of bribery, and racketeering amid other charges.
He is yet to react to the latest development as of the time of this report.
Sunday Igboho sends fresh message to supporters ahead of Wednesday’s court session
Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has urged his supporters to get prepared and exhibit solidarity with him when his case comes up tomorrow, Wednesday, June 22 at the Court of Appeal.
The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan will tomorrow hear the appeal filed by the federal government against the judgment of an Oyo State High Court, which awarded N20billion in damages to Igboho over the raid on his Ibadan home on July 1.
Igboho had sued Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Department of State Services (DSS), and Director of State Services, Oyo State over the raid.
He also sought an order of the court directing the respondents to return all the items seized from his house.
He listed the items to include N2 million cash, travel documents, gold jewelry, wristwatches, two mobile phones and other items yet unknown but which were allegedly carted away by the DSS
During the raid, two people were said to be killed, while 12 of his associates were arrested.
Delivering judgment in the fundamental human rights suit on September 16, 2021, Ladiran Akintola, the judge, awarded N20 billion as exemplary and aggravated damages against the secret service.
However, Malami appealed the decision of the court .
Igboho in a statement issued by his spokesperson,Olayomi Koiki on Tuesday said his supporters should be civil in their conduct and comportment before and after the court sitting.
The case comes up at 9 am.
President Buhari names replacements for Amaechi, other ex-ministers
President Muhammafu Buhari has found replacements for ministers who resigned to contest the presidential election.
Buhari has forwarded the names of the new ministers to the Senate for confirmation.
In a letter that was read by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawa,n on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari said the nominees would replace the former ministers that resigned from his cabinet.
The letter read: “In accordance with Section 8 Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby forward the underlisted ministerial nominees for your confirmation.”
The nominees are:
Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State
Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State
Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State
Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State
Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State
Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State
Odum Odih – Rivers State
The president did not assign his nominees to ministries.
The former ministers that resigned their appointments to seek elective posts included the Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah and the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.
