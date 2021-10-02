breaking
OAU shutdown: NANS threatens mass protest, demands VC’s removal
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Zone D, has condemned the ‘reckless’ closure of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State by the Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede-led management and demanded as a matter of urgency and necessity the re-opening of the institution for students to continue their examinations.
The NANS Zone D also threatened to call for the removal of the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede even as it disclosed that its Zonal leadership will relocate its secretariat to the University campus gate until the VC reverses the decision.
They also called on the students of the university and all student union bodied across the South West to mobilise in numbers for a showdown on Saturday until the management rescinds its decision, adding that it shall be calling for the removal of the University Vice-Chancellor at that spot and they shall be mobilised in their numbers.
In a press statement signed by the duo of Kowe Odunayo Amos, Coordinator, NANS Zone D and Giwa Yisa Temitope, Secretary-General, NANS Zone D, they described the directive by the institution management to close down the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State as extremely infantile and primitive.
This is even as it demanded an immediate reversal of the decision by the management to close the institution which it claimed was draconian, hasty and unnecessary.
While describing the decision by the management to close down the institution as expected, NANS expressed disappointment at the institution’s management for doing it in response to students’ agitation over the death of Adesina Omowumi Aishat, a Part 4 student of the Department of Foreign Languages who died as a result of negligence by health workers at the University Health Centre.
According to the press statement, “As an association, we find it appalling that the University management could go to the extent of twisting the narrative by saying that she was adequately treated. Meanwhile, reverse was the case.
“It is on good record that the helpless student was abandoned and was certified brought-in-dead at Seventh Day Hospital, Mayfair for treatment where she gave up the ghost.
“But the management in their characteristic manner had to lie that she was promptly treated of severe infection (which they could not even name). The fact that the management could not name the ‘severe infection’ is a testament to the fact that they lied.
“As against the content of the 4th paragraph of the circular that was issued by the University management, there was no attempt by the University management “to call the students to order and allow normalcy to return to the campus and its environs.”
NANS also accused the Vice-Chancellor of refusing to heed all calls to come out and address the protesting students who were actually requesting for his presence at the protest ground.
It revealed that it was public knowledge that the students did not at any point in time during the cause of the protest engage in any form of ‘unbridled brigandage’ or of breaking any known law as put forward by the institution as a reason for their decision.
“At least, protest is an internationally recognised right and the students were still acting within the prism of their fundamental rights. Issues are very clear!”, It concluded.
Students of the institution demonstrated on Friday as a result of the death of Adesina Omowumi Aishat at the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital, Ile-Ife on Thursday.
The protesting students had alleged that the death of Aishat was due to negligence on the part of the staff at the University Health Centre.
Meanwhile, the institution through the school PRO, Abiodun Olanrewaju had earlier stated its own side of the story.
Nigerian players missing as Mane, Salah make CAF team of the century
No Super Eagles player is listed in the just released CAF Team of the Century, made public on the 61st independence anniversary of Nigeria.
Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been named in the Confederation of African Football’s Team of the 21st Century.
Fans were encouraged to select their ultimate post-2000 CAF XI over the past few days with the votes eventually being tallied to find the best of the best.
Egypt – who have won the African Cup of Nations three times this century – dominate the team, with six of the 11 players selected coming from the country.
In goal is Essam El Hadary, who enjoyed a 27-year career in football, and the back four in front of him also has an Egyptian flavour.
Right-back Ahmed Fathy who was part of three AFCON-winning sides and also spent time in England with Sheffield United and Hull City.
On the opposite side of the defence is Sayed Moawad, who was capped 79 by the Pharaohs between 2000 and 2013.
The centre-back pairing features another Egyptian, Wael Gomaa, who is considered one of the greatest African defenders of all-time despite never making his mark in Europe. Alongside him is Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been Napoli’s defensive lynchpin for many years.
Yaya Toure, who carved out a sensational club career for Barcelona and Manchester City as well as impressing for Cote d’Ivoire, has been picked in midfield.
He is partnered by Mohamed Aboutrika, in what looks like an extremely attacking double pivot.
Salah and Mane have been picked on the either side of a fearsome strike duo. One half of it is Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. He is playing alongside the often-under-appreciated Samuel Eto’o.
Among the notable names to miss out on the Team of the 21st Century are Riyad Mahrez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Michael Essien.
Bandits strike again in Niger, kill 30, abduct 7 women
There has been tension in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, as villagers around Sarkin Pawa Ward vacate their homes following the invasion of three villages by bandits where no fewer than 30 persons were reportedly killed.
7 women were also kidnaped by the bandits in Sabon Kachiwe.
A Local Government official from the affected community who spoke in confidence said the attackers also set ablaze the entire villages, after slaughtering and shooting both men and women on sight.
The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane had earlier confirmed the attack on the three villages.
According to SSG, 13 persons were killed in Kachiwe, 9 in Shape and 6 in another village, all in Sarkin Pawa Ward, Munya Local Government.
But a source from the community, said 10 persons were set ablaze in their rooms while 4 were slaughtered in Sabon Kachiwe village alone.
“Ten persons were burnt to ashes in their rooms; some people were shot while some were slaughtered. They also went away with 7 of our women. We could not contact the security forces as at the time the attacks were going because of the seizure of mobile telecommunication network in area” He said.
The source said the attackers also destroyed the telecommunication masts belonging to MTN and GLO during the attack.
“After attacking Sabon Kachiwe where 14 persons were killed, they proceeded to Shape village, very close Sabon Kachiwe and killed 9 persons. They also went to Gogofe, another village very close by and killed 7 People. The villagers could not communicate via telephone because of the seizure of the network in the area.” He said.
Another local who spoke in confidence told our correspondent that “Right now we don’t know anything or whereabouts of the kidnapped women, because even the bandits too would not be able to contact us because there’s no network. Even the attacks were carried out successfully because we couldn’t call the security operatives because there was no network”
According to him “when they left the villages, at the main road, they met a broken car, being repaired by a mechanic. The owner of the car and mechanic were tied and slaughtered. Their remains were also recovered.”
He said the remains of the deceased were given mass burial on Thursday.
The locals appealed to the Federal and State Governments to as a matter of urgency restore the mobile telecommunication network in the area to enable them contact the security operatives in case of any security breach.
‘The security operatives came and evacuated the dead bodies. And they were prepared and given mass burial.” Another source said.
Secondus, Fayose, Oyinlola out as PDP zones chairmanship to North
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reviewed its zoning formula and took the chairmanship position to the North.
The decision, yesterday, was based on the decision of the Zoning Sub-Committee that took all National Working Committee (NWC) positions currently in the North to the South and vice versa.
Accordingly, chairmanship aspirants in the South, and the suspended National Chairman, Uche Secondus, have been thrown out of the race.
The development affected former governors of Ekiti and Osun States, Ayodele Fayose and Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former governorship candidate in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede.
Chairman of the sub-committee on zoning, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, after a marathon meeting in Abuja, yesterday, stated that the body had not decided on the Presidency because that was not within its jurisdiction.
The communiqué issued after the meeting made it clear that “the decision of the PDP zoning sub-committee is in line with the constitution of the party on zoning and rotation of party and national offices in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.
“Consequently, the current offices being held by officers in the southern zones of the country should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones.”
