OAU record-setting medical graduate gets Gov Abiodun’s N5m cash prize, house, scholarship
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has rewarded the ‘Best Graduating Student’ from the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, Joy Adesina, with a house, N5m and a scholarship for further studies.
A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Wednesday said his boss announced the rewards at the reception organised in honour of Miss Adesina.
Abiodun was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff ( CoS) Owolabi Salis
The governor noted that the medical scholarship would be for her residency at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.
The statement said Abiodun noted that the awardee coming out as the best medical graduate that came out of the OAU “is an accomplishment, a rare feat that most of her peers can only dream of.”
The statement said Adesina scored 10 distinctions and won nine top awards in her final exams.
Speaking on the reason for the gesture, Abiodun said, “We did this, not just because it is the right and honourable thing to do having made the promise, but also because we are a promise-keeping administration.”
Abiodun added, “But more importantly, we celebrate Miss Adesina because she is a daughter of the soil. She is from our own Ogun State and she has made us proud. In Ogun State we are the leader in education in Nigeria. We are the education capital of Nigeria.”
Responding, the honouree, appreciated the gestures extended to her by the state.
She thanked her uncle, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, for “his inspiration” and her parents for their love and support.
REVEALED: Why Sanwo- Olu suspended LABSCA GM over Ikoyi 21-storey building collapse
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday caused a rumble when he suspended the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Mr. Gbolahan Oki, an architect.
The suspension followed the collapsed of a 21-storey building at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi on Monday, in which over 25 persons have been confirmed dead and several others still trapped and feared dead in the debris.
The state Commissoner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, who announced Oki’s suspension in statement on Tuesday said this was the first step to unravel what went wrong.
Government sources, however, told NewsDay that the sack was necessitated by the controversies over the actual structure approved for construction.
Before his suspension, Oki, had claimed that the government approved 15 floors for the 21-storey building.
“He got approval for a 15-storey building and he exceeded his limit. I am on the ground here and the materials he used are so inferior and terrible,” Oki had said.
But addressing journalists at the site of the collapsed building on Tuesday, Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor, said the owner of the building got approval for 21 floors.
He had said, “This particular one was approved for 21 floors, not 15. If you count, the second building was 14 or 15. The approval was done about three years ago, it is not something new, it is the construction that failed apparently from what we can see.”
A government source who pleaded anonymity said the Lagos State government felt bad with Oki’s statement on the approved floors.
However, in a document seen by our reporter, it was revealed that only 15 floors were actually approved for the project.
The Development Permit, dated April 2019, was approved by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) on 09/04/2019.
It reads partly, “For Fourscore Height Limited, 44 B,C,D Gerrard Road, Ikoyi. Permission under the provisions of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2010 Physical Development Regulations to erect a residential 15 floors building at 44 B, C, D Gerrard Road, Ikoyi (West).”
It further said, “(a) The Planning Permit granted shall become invalid where development has (2) years of the grant of such permit unless the permit is revalidated by the Authority.
“(b) Every developer shall, on the procurement of his permit proceed to Lagos State Building Control Agency, to give notice of his or her intention to commence Development at Oba Akinjobi Way, Old Secretariat, GRA, Ikeja.
“(c) The Subject site shall be clearly demarcated in accordance with the site plan and be made ready for Development. (d) The developer must complete Form C at all stages of construction and submit the same to Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).
“(e) Non Compliance with the approved planning permit as designed will void the permit, and the development will be regarded as illegal.
“(f) The Developer shall engage the services of relevant registered professionals in the construction and supervision of the building, and submit the particulars of the professionals to LABSCA. (g) A developer of any building above two (2) floors shall insure his/her liability in respect of construction risks and submit a Certified True Copy (C.T.C) of such Insurance Policy Certification with his/her Development Permit to LASBCA
“(h) The owner of the building shall not occupy or permit same to be occupied before obtaining a certificate of fitness for habitation from Lagos State Building Control Agency stating that the building is fit for human habitation.
“(1) Other conditions (please see attached document).
“Failure to comply with any of the above conditions shall attract necessary sanctions on the building in line with the provisions of the extant law.”
Raid on Justice Odili’s house impunity taken too far, says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court yesterday has described the raid on the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Peter-Odili, a justice of the apex court and next in line to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), as “impunity taken too far.”
The Supreme Court, in a statement by its Director of Information, Dr. Festus Akande, warned that the judiciary should not be misconstrued by anyone or institution of government as the weeping child among the arms of government.
It was the first reaction of the Supreme Court to the incident, which occurred on Friday.
Over 50 security operatives, comprising personnel of the Nigeria Police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had invaded Odili’s house situated at 7 Imo River Street, Maitama, Abuja.
While the action of the security agencies came under heavy criticism, the Nigeria Police, EFCC, and Attorney General of the Federation denied involvement in the incident.
Even the Magistrate, who issued the search warrant upon which the said security operatives under the AGF acted, claimed he was misled and subsequently revoked the search order.
The apex court described the action of the security operatives as uncivilised and a shameful show of primitive force on an innocent judicial officer.
The statement said, “We are alarmed with the news of the unwarranted and despicable raid on the official residence of one of our senior justices in the Supreme Court, Hon. Justice Mary Peter Odili on Friday October 29, 2021 in a Gestapo manner.
“The attack unfortunately depicted a gory picture of war by some armed persons suspected to be security operatives representing different agencies of government who seemed to have come to kill and maim their target under the guise of undertaking a search whose warrant was questionable and baseless.
“We are deeply saddened and taken aback by this uncivilised and shameful show of primitive force on an innocent judicial officer that has so far spent several years of her productive life serving the country she calls her own.
“This incident brought back, rather painfully, the ugly memory of the October 2016 midnight invasion of the homes of our respected justices with no satisfactory explanations as to the true motive behind such brazen assault on our collective sensibility.
“We wish to make it abundantly clear that the Nigerian Judiciary is the third arm of the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and should be respected and treated as such.”
It added, “We have had a full dosage of this fusillade of unwarranted and unprovoked attacks on our judicial officers and even facilities across the country and we say it loudly now that enough is enough.
“The judiciary should never be misconstrued by any individual or institution of government as the weeping child among the three arms of government that must always be chastised and ridiculed to silence because of our conservative disposition.
“Though there have emerged discordant tunes from the various security agencies that allegedly participated in the dastardly act, we are not lying low on this dehumanising treatment meted out to one of our own.”
The statement disclosed that the apex court had commenced a full-scale independent investigation to unravel those behind the attack as well as their real motives.
It called on the Inspector General of Police to rise up to the occasion by carrying out a discreet investigation and make his findings known to the public with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice as quickly as possible.
The statement added, “The Nigerian judiciary cannot only bark, but can also bite. We can no longer be treated with disdain and levity. The rule of law and constitutionality must govern our conduct so that we can tag along with the comity of nations and be taken seriously, too.”
Bandits raid Abuja government school, abduct vice-principal
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have invaded a Junior Secondary School in Yebu community of the Kwali Area Council, Abuja, and abducted the Vice Principal, Mr Mohammed Nuhu.
A teacher of the school, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said kidnappers wielding sophisticated weapons attacked the staff quarters of the school.
He said some of the criminals barricaded the quarters, while other gangs scaled the fence into the compound from where they broke into his apartment and whisked him away.
He said the kidnappers tied down the security guard manning the gate before they forced the victim’s door open.
“In fact, even some teachers that are staying inside the quarters could not be able to come out because of the sporadic gun shots” he said.
The incident happened on Saturday night, three days before the attack on the University of Abuja staff quarters in the Giri area.
The chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wing of the Nigeria Union Teachers (NUT), Comrade Stephen Knabayi, confirmed the abduction of the vice principal.
He said the incident happened a few days after the Chief Imam of Yabgoji Central Mosque, Abubakar Abdullahi Gbedako, who is also the vice principal of Junior Secondary School, Kwaita, still in Kwali area council, was abducted.
Knabayi said the union had written several mails to the FCT Administration and some area council chairmen to complain over incessant abduction of its members.
When contacted, spokesperson of the FCT police command, DSP Adeh Josephine, said she was currently in a meeting.
She promised to call our reporter back after the meeting but had not done so as of the time of this report.
