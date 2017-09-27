OAU announces resumption date

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) , Ile-Ife have directed the students to resume the second semester academic programme on Sunday, 1st October, 2017.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer of OAU, Abiodun Olarewaju, the university 24th September earlier date have changed because of the parents’ call for repair of facilities in the hostels to make them conducive for students.

According to the statement, students are to come into residence on Sunday, 1st October and resume academic activities on Tuesday, 3rd October, 2017.

The statement further said: “We also wish to encourage our students to make the semester ‘aluta free’ by shunning any act or utterance that is capable of igniting a situation that can truncate a smooth academic calendar for the second semester. We wish all our students a safe trip to the campus and a successful semester.”