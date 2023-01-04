OAP Daddy Freeze calls out Zenith Bank for bad service [VIDEO]

Popular on-air personality, Daddy Freeze calls out one of Nigeria’s top banks, Zenith Bank, over their poor network service.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Daddy Freeze made a 1 minute video explaining how Zenith Bank has become one of the worst banks in Nigeria.

In the video shared, he went to a Zenith Bank ATM behind Quilox bar, to withdraw money. After putting in his GTB ATM card into the machine, it came up with an error message saying, “Out of Service”.

Watch video below:

Zenith Bank really frustrated me.. pic.twitter.com/mPFko7Nwhj — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) January 4, 2023