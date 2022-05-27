NUT president defeats senate majority leader to win Kebbi APC guber ticket

Nasiru Idris, president of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has won the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi state.

Idris defeated Yahaya Abdullahi, senate majority leader, and Abubakar Gari-Malam, another aspirant, to clinch the ticket.

Announcing the result during the exercise which took place on Thursday, Idris Yahuza, returning officer for the election, said Abdullahi didn’t get any vote.

According to Yahuza, the NUT president secured 1,055 votes out of the 1,090 votes that were cast, while Gari-Malam got the remaining 35 votes.

Speaking after he was declared winner of the exercise, Idris expressed joy over his victory and commended APC stakeholders and delegates for the smooth conduct of the primary.

Aside from being the national president, Idris is also the deputy national chairman of the NLC.

Among persons who were present during the exercise were Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi; and Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation.

Malami had earlier expressed his intention to contest the Kebbi governorship, but had later withdrawn from the race after President Muhammadu Buhari asked political appointees interested in contesting the 2023 elections to resign.

However, speaking on his principal’s decision to withdraw from the race, Umar Gwandu, spokesman to Malami, had said the AGF showed patriotism and self-control.