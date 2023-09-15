NURTW president, 21 others arrested over alleged killing

The President, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Tajudeen Baruwa, and 21 others, including three national officers of the union are currently being detained by the police in Abuja.

Those arrested have been charged with alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, public disturbance and conducts likely to cause breach of peace.

They were arrested and detained between Tuesday and Wednesday, and subsequently moved to the facility of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad popularly known as abattoir, located in Guzape, Abuja.

Confirming the development, spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, revealed that the suspects would be charged to court following conclusion of police investigation.

“The NURTW president was arrested alongside 21 others. They’re being charged with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, public disturbance, and conducts likely to cause breach of peace. They’ll be arraigned in court once investigation is concluded,” Adeh revealed.

At least one person was killed and several others injure when two factions of the union fought on TuesdayTaj .

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, had earlier confirmed the arrest of 23 male suspects, and recovery of three rifles, following the chaos that engulfed the Garki area of the FCT on Tuesday during a violent clash between two factions of the NURTW on Sapele Crescent, off Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II, Abuja.