NURTW members disperse June 12 protesters in Lagos

Some members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and security operatives have dispersed June 12 protesters from the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota area of Lagos state .

Protesters had converged on the Park on Saturday to demonstrate against bad governance, insecurity, the unemployment level, among other issues.

But the police did not allow the protesters gain entry into the park.

Thereafter, the protesters moved upward with their placards, chanting solidarity songs.

Suddenly, the union workers, after having a meeting with themselves, moved towards the protesters and ordered everyone to vacate the premises.

“Go home. Everybody should go home. No protest here,” some members of the union said.

“Anyone that creates unnecessary havoc here will die.”

“What are these hoodlums doing here?” one of the union workers said while pointing at the protesters.