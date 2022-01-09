NURTW leader dies in Lagos hospital

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given a minibus to a man who requested for help on the governor’s Instagram handle.

Jeremiah Onyema with the Instagram handle oracle_jerry was one of those who requested for gifts from the governor in response to Sanwo-Olu’s post on charity for the festive season.

The governor had asked the public to ensure they check on their neighbours, share with friends and show love at Christmas.

He said, “This season, be your brother’s keeper, check in on your neighbours, lend a helping hand, it’s the season of giving.

“Therefore, show kindness to one another in gifts and affection. Together, let’s take a moment to reflect on what would truly make this a season to remember, if you can dream it, it is possible.”

Reacting to the governor’s post Onyema had requested for a bus. He said he needed the bus for transportation business in order to take care of his wife and six children.

Few days after Onyema made the request, the bus was delivered to him.

In a video posted by Sanwo- Olu’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media, Jubril Gawat, the man, who was in tears, said the governor has just lifted a family of eight from poverty.

In what appeared to be an emotional and dramatic moment for the man, the governor’s gesture brought tears of joy to the man and his wife.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the gesture, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “ It is the season of giving, therefore, show kindness to one another in gifts and affection. I hope we are inspired, even in our own little way to make someone happy.”

